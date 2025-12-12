AB Tewox: AB "Tewox" completes EUR 8 million retail park project in Utena: the first store to open is "Iki"

Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



UAB "Janonio 27", managed by the investment company AB "Tewox", has completed the construction of a retail park in Utena. From 12 December 2025, "Iki" will start operating there. Soon after, "Žalia stotele" and the clothing retailer "Sinsay" will also open their doors. In total, these tenants will occupy around 3,200 square metres of space.

Investment in the newly developed retail park in Utena amounts to EUR 8 million. This is one of the first Tewox projects in active development to become operational. In the first half of next year, the Company plans to open three additional projects currently under development in various cities across Lithuania.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/