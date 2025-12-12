Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 07:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Tewox: AB "Tewox" completes EUR 8 million retail park project in Utena: the first store to open is "Iki"

Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UAB "Janonio 27", managed by the investment company AB "Tewox", has completed the construction of a retail park in Utena. From 12 December 2025, "Iki" will start operating there. Soon after, "Žalia stotele" and the clothing retailer "Sinsay" will also open their doors. In total, these tenants will occupy around 3,200 square metres of space.

Investment in the newly developed retail park in Utena amounts to EUR 8 million. This is one of the first Tewox projects in active development to become operational. In the first half of next year, the Company plans to open three additional projects currently under development in various cities across Lithuania.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt
https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.