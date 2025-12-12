ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Management Change - New CFO

Executive Board Member in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S CFO Patrick Jany will during Q1 2026 step down as CFO. Patrick Jany has served as the CFO for the company since May 2020.

The Board of directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has appointed Robert Erni, as new CFO and Executive Board Member. Robert Erni comes with significant CFO experience from the logistics industry, as CFO for Dachser and before that many years with Panalpina and Kuehne+Nagel. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics & Business Administration from Lucerne University of Applied Sciences & Arts, Switzerland.

Patrick Jany will oversee the year-end closing and the annual report, to be announced on 5 February, after which the transition takes effect.

Copenhagen, 12 December 2025

Contact person: Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv: +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1