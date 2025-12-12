Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
12.12.25 | 09:07
1.978,00 Euro
-0,28 % -5,50
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.986,501.989,0009:22
1.985,501.988,0009:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 08:00 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Management Change - New CFO

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Management Change - New CFO

Executive Board Member in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S CFO Patrick Jany will during Q1 2026 step down as CFO. Patrick Jany has served as the CFO for the company since May 2020.

The Board of directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S has appointed Robert Erni, as new CFO and Executive Board Member. Robert Erni comes with significant CFO experience from the logistics industry, as CFO for Dachser and before that many years with Panalpina and Kuehne+Nagel. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics & Business Administration from Lucerne University of Applied Sciences & Arts, Switzerland.

Patrick Jany will oversee the year-end closing and the annual report, to be announced on 5 February, after which the transition takes effect.

Copenhagen, 12 December 2025

Contact person: Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv: +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.