WKN: A2JG9Z | ISIN: US11135F1012 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YD
Tradegate
12.12.25 | 09:24
332,15 Euro
-4,09 % -14,15
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
332,15332,5009:25
0,0000,00009:25
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 22:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Broadcom Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Revenue of $18,015 million for the fourth quarter, up 28 percent from the prior year period
  • GAAP net income of $8,518 million for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP net income of $9,714 million for the fourth quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12,218 million for the fourth quarter, or 68 percent of revenue
  • GAAP diluted EPS of $1.74 for the fourth quarter; Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.95 for the fourth quarter
  • Cash from operations of $7,703 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $237 million, resulted in $7,466 million of free cash flow, or 41 percent of revenue
  • Quarterly common stock dividend increased by 10 percent from the prior quarter to $0.65 per share
  • First quarter fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $19.1 billion, an increase of 28 percent from the prior year period
  • First quarter fiscal year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of 67 percent of projected revenue (1)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 2, 2025, provided guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and announced its quarterly dividend.

"In Q4, record revenue of $18.0 billion grew 28% year-over-year, driven primarily by AI semiconductor revenue increasing 74% year-over-year," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "We see the momentum continuing in Q1 and expect AI semiconductor revenue to double year-over-year to $8.2 billion, driven by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches. We forecast Q1'26 total revenue of $19.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA of 67%."

"In fiscal year 2025 adjusted EBITDA increased 35% year-over-year to a record $43.0 billion, and free cash flow was strong at $26.9 billion," said Kirsten Spears, CFO of Broadcom Inc. "Based on increased cash flows in fiscal year 2025, we are increasing our quarterly common stock dividend by 10% to $0.65 per share for fiscal year 2026. The target fiscal year 2026 annual common stock dividend of $2.60 per share is a record, and the fifteenth consecutive increase in annual dividends since we initiated dividends in fiscal 2011."

(1) The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of the projected non-GAAP financial information presented to the relevant projected GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights



GAAP


Non-GAAP

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


Q4 25


Q4 24


Change


Q4 25


Q4 24


Change

Net revenue


$

18,015


$

14,054


+28

%


$

18,015


$

14,054


+28

%

Net income


$

8,518


$

4,324


+97

%


$

9,714


$

6,965


+39

%

Earnings per common share - diluted


$

1.74


$

0.90


+93

%


$

1.95


$

1.42


+37

%






















































(Dollars in millions)




















































Q4 25


Q4 24


Change

Cash flow from operations




















































$

7,703


$

5,604


+37

%

Adjusted EBITDA




















































$

12,218


$

9,089


+34

%

Free cash flow




















































$

7,466


$

5,482


+36

%




























































Net revenue by segment



























































(Dollars in millions)













































Q4 25


Q4 24


Change

Semiconductor solutions













































$

11,072


61

%

$

8,230


59

%

+35

%

Infrastructure software














































6,943


39




5,824


41



+19

%

Total net revenue













































$

18,015


100

%


$

14,054


100

%




The Company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fiscal quarter were $16,178 million, compared to $10,718 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.

During the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company generated $7,703 million in cash from operations and spent $237 million on capital expenditures, resulting in $7,466 million of free cash flow.

On September 30, 2025, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.59 per share, totaling $2,797 million.

The differences between the Company's GAAP and non-GAAP results are described generally under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and presented in detail in the financial reconciliation tables attached to this release.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights



GAAP


Non-GAAP

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


FY 25


FY 24


Change


FY 25


FY 24


Change

Net revenue


$

63,887


$

51,574


+24

%


$

63,887


$

51,574


+24

%

Net income


$

23,126


$

5,895


+292

%


$

33,728


$

23,733


+42

%

Earnings per common share - diluted


$

4.77


$

1.23


+288

%


$

6.82


$

4.87


+40

%





















































(Dollars in millions)



















































FY 25



FY 24


Change

Cash flow from operations


















































$

27,537


$

19,962


+38

%

Adjusted EBITDA


















































$

43,004


$

31,897


+35

%

Free cash flow


















































$

26,914


$

19,414


+39

%



























































Net revenue by segment


























































(Dollars in millions)












































FY 25


FY 24


Change

Semiconductor solutions












































$

36,858


58

%

$

30,096


58

%

+22

%

Infrastructure software













































27,029


42




21,478


42



+26

%

Total net revenue












































$

63,887


100

%


$

51,574


100

%




First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Business Outlook

Based on current business trends and conditions, the outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending February 1, 2026, is expected to be as follows:

  • First quarter revenue guidance of approximately $19.1 billion; and
  • First quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of 67 percent of projected revenue.

The guidance provided above is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. The Company is not readily able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterly Dividends

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on December 22, 2025.

Financial Results Conference Call

Broadcom Inc. will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 and to discuss the business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. Broadcom believes non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into the Company's on-going performance. Therefore, Broadcom provides this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate the results of the Company's on-going operations and enable more meaningful period to period comparisons.

In addition to GAAP reporting, Broadcom provides investors with net income, operating income, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flow and other data on a non-GAAP basis. This non-GAAP information excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related costs, including integration costs, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments, and other adjustments. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of the Company's underlying performance. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating the core operating performance of the Company, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to the Company's operations, and benchmarking performance externally against the Company's competitors. The exclusion of these and other similar items from Broadcom's non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.

Free cash flow measures have limitations as they omit certain components of the overall cash flow statement and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Investors should not consider presentation of free cash flow measures as implying that stockholders have any right to such cash. Broadcom's free cash flow may not be calculated in a manner comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance, our plans and expectations with regard to our share repurchases, and other statements identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "aim," and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Broadcom's management, current information available to Broadcom's management, and current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: global economic conditions and uncertainty; government regulations, trade restrictions and trade tensions; global political and economic conditions relating to our international operations; any loss of our significant customers and fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; our dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; the slow or unsuccessful return on our investments, expansion of our business strategy or adoption of new business models; cyclicality in the semiconductor industry or in our target markets; dependence on senior management and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to protect against cybersecurity threats and a breach of security systems; our ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust our manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; our dependency on a limited number of suppliers; prolonged disruptions of our, our customers' or our suppliers' facilities or other significant operations; our ability to maintain appropriate manufacturing capacity and quality; our ability to continue winning business in the semiconductor solutions industry; dependence on and risks associated with distributors and other channel partners of our products; ability of our software products to manage and secure IT infrastructures and environments; demand for our data center virtualization products and customer acceptance of our products, services and business strategy; compatibility of our software products with operating environments, platforms or third-party products; our ability to enter into satisfactory software license agreements; use of open source software in our products; sales to government customers; our ability to manage products and services lifecycles; our competitive performance; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; any acquisitions or dispositions we may make, such as delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals and satisfying other closing conditions, and with integrating acquired businesses with our existing businesses and our ability to achieve the benefits, growth prospects and synergies expected by such acquisitions; involvement in legal proceedings; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product warranty and indemnification claims, or other undetected defects or bugs; our compliance with privacy and data security laws; corporate responsibility matters; our provision for income taxes and overall cash tax costs; our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions; potential tax liabilities as a result of acquiring VMware; our significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; the amount and frequency of our stock repurchase program; and other events and trends on a national, regional, industry-specific and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature. We are not obligated to repurchase any specific amount of shares of common stock, and the stock repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time.

Our filings with the SEC, which are available without charge at the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ji Yoo
Broadcom Inc.
Investor Relations
650-427-6000
[email protected]

(AVGO-Q)

BROADCOM INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



































Fiscal Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



November 2,


August 3,


November 3,


November 2,


November 3,



2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

















Net revenue


$

18,015


$

15,952


$

14,054


$

63,887


$

51,574

Cost of revenue:
















Cost of revenue



4,213



3,704



3,399



14,486



12,788

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,545



1,519



1,602



6,031



6,023

Restructuring charges



8



26



51



76



254

Total cost of revenue



5,766



5,249



5,052



20,593



19,065

Gross margin



12,249



10,703



9,002



43,294



32,509

Research and development



2,981



3,050



2,234



10,977



9,310

Selling, general and administrative



1,107



1,072



1,010



4,211



4,959

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



507



507



813



2,031



3,244

Restructuring and other charges



146



187



318



591



1,533

Total operating expenses



4,741



4,816



4,375



17,810



19,046

Operating income



7,508



5,887



4,627



25,484



13,463

Interest expense



(761)



(807)



(916)



(3,210)



(3,953)

Other income, net



122



205



52



455



406

Income from continuing operations before income taxes



6,869



5,285



3,763



22,729



9,916

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



(1,649)



1,145



(442)



(397)



3,748

Income from continuing operations



8,518



4,140



4,205



23,126



6,168

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



-



-



119



-



(273)

Net income


$

8,518


$

4,140


$

4,324


$

23,126


$

5,895

















Basic income per share:
















Income per share from continuing operations


$

1.80


$

0.88


$

0.89


$

4.91


$

1.33

Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations



-



-



0.03



-



(0.06)

Net income per share


$

1.80


$

0.88


$

0.92


$

4.91


$

1.27

















Diluted income per share:
















Income per share from continuing operations


$

1.74


$

0.85


$

0.87


$

4.77


$

1.29

Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations



-



-



0.03



-



(0.06)

Net income per share


$

1.74


$

0.85


$

0.90


$

4.77


$

1.23

















Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations:
















Basic



4,732



4,714



4,679



4,712



4,624

Diluted



4,889



4,860



4,828



4,853



4,778

















Stock-based compensation expense included in continuing operations:
















Cost of revenue


$

237


$

251


$

159


$

844


$

664

Research and development



1,456



1,573



839



5,020



3,460

Selling, general and administrative



502



498



316



1,704



1,546

Total stock-based compensation expense


$

2,195


$

2,322


$

1,314


$

7,568


$

5,670

BROADCOM INC.

FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION: GAAP TO NON-GAAP - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)



































Fiscal Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



November 2,


August 3,


November 3,


November 2,


November 3,



2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

















Gross margin on GAAP basis


$

12,249


$

10,703


$

9,002


$

43,294


$

32,509

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



1,545



1,519



1,602



6,031



6,023

Stock-based compensation expense



237



251



159



844



664

Restructuring charges



8



26



51



76



254

Acquisition-related costs



-



-



-



-



9

Gross margin on non-GAAP basis


$

14,039


$

12,499


$

10,814


$

50,245


$

39,459

















Research and development on GAAP basis


$

2,981


$

3,050


$

2,234


$

10,977


$

9,310

Stock-based compensation expense



1,456



1,573



839



5,020



3,460

Acquisition-related costs



-



-



-



-



3

Research and development on non-GAAP basis


$

1,525


$

1,477


$

1,395


$

5,957


$

5,847

















Selling, general and administrative expense on GAAP basis


$

1,107


$

1,072


$

1,010


$

4,211


$

4,959

Stock-based compensation expense



502



498



316



1,704



1,546

Acquisition-related costs



12



7



86



216



537

Selling, general and administrative expense on non-GAAP basis


$

593


$

567


$

608


$

2,291


$

2,876

















Total operating expenses on GAAP basis


$

4,741


$

4,816


$

4,375


$

17,810


$

19,046

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



507



507



813



2,031



3,244

Stock-based compensation expense



1,958



2,071



1,155



6,724



5,006

Restructuring and other charges



146



187



318



591



1,533

Acquisition-related costs



12



7



86



216



540

Total operating expenses on non-GAAP basis


$

2,118


$

2,044


$

2,003


$

8,248


$

8,723

















Operating income on GAAP basis


$

7,508


$

5,887


$

4,627


$

25,484


$

13,463

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,052



2,026



2,415



8,062



9,267

Stock-based compensation expense



2,195



2,322



1,314



7,568



5,670

Restructuring and other charges



154



213



369



667



1,787

Acquisition-related costs



12



7



86



216



549

Operating income on non-GAAP basis


$

11,921


$

10,455


$

8,811


$

41,997


$

30,736

















Interest expense on GAAP basis


$

(761)


$

(807)


$

(916)


$

(3,210)


$

(3,953)

Loss on debt extinguishment



20



53



52



138



157

Interest expense on non-GAAP basis


$

(741)


$

(754)


$

(864)


$

(3,072)


$

(3,796)

















Other income, net on GAAP basis


$

122


$

205


$

52


$

455


$

406

(Gains) losses on investments



(6)



10



30



17



12

Gain from sale of business



-



(163)



-



(163)



-

Other



-



19



-



(15)



-

Other income, net on non-GAAP basis


$

116


$

71


$

82


$

294


$

418

















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis


$

(1,649)


$

1,145


$

(442)


$

(397)


$

3,748

Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



3,231



223



1,506



5,888



(123)

Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis


$

1,582


$

1,368


$

1,064


$

5,491


$

3,625

















Net income on GAAP basis


$

8,518


$

4,140


$

4,324


$

23,126


$

5,895

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,052



2,026



2,415



8,062



9,267

Stock-based compensation expense



2,195



2,322



1,314



7,568



5,670

Restructuring and other charges



154



213



369



667



1,787

Acquisition-related costs



12



7



86



216



549

Loss on debt extinguishment



20



53



52



138



157

(Gains) losses on investments



(6)



10



30



17



12

Gain from sale of business



-



(163)



-



(163)



-

Other



-



19



-



(15)



-

Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(3,231)



(223)



(1,506)



(5,888)



123

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



-



-



(119)



-



273

Net income on non-GAAP basis


$

9,714


$

8,404


$

6,965


$

33,728


$

23,733

















Net income on GAAP basis


$

8,518


$

4,140


$

4,324


$

23,126


$

5,895

Non-GAAP Adjustments:
















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



2,052



2,026



2,415



8,062



9,267

Stock-based compensation expense



2,195



2,322



1,314



7,568



5,670

Restructuring and other charges



154



213



369



667



1,787

Acquisition-related costs



12



7



86



216



549

Loss on debt extinguishment



20



53



52



138



157

(Gains) losses on investments



(6)



10



30



17



12

Gain from sale of business



-



(163)



-



(163)



-

Other



-



19



-



(15)



-

Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments (1)



(3,231)



(223)



(1,506)



(5,888)



123

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



-



-



(119)



-



273

Other Adjustments:
















Interest expense



741



754



864



3,072



3,796

Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP basis



1,582



1,368



1,064



5,491



3,625

Depreciation



148



142



156



574



593

Amortization of purchased intangibles and right-of-use assets



33



34



40



139



150

Adjusted EBITDA


$

12,218


$

10,702


$

9,089


$

43,004


$

31,897

















Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on GAAP basis



4,889



4,860



4,828



4,853



4,778

Non-GAAP adjustment (2)



80



112



77



90



99

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations - diluted on non-GAAP basis



4,969



4,972



4,905



4,943



4,877

















Net cash provided by operating activities


$

7,703


$

7,166


$

5,604


$

27,537


$

19,962

Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(237)



(142)



(122)



(623)



(548)

Free cash flow


$

7,466


$

7,024


$

5,482


$

26,914


$

19,414



































Fiscal
Quarter
Ending















February 1,













Expected average diluted share count (3):


2026





























Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP basis


4,902













Non-GAAP adjustment (2)


67













Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation - diluted on non-GAAP basis


4,969






























(1) For the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended November 2, 2025, non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments included a one-time discrete non-cash tax benefit of $2.1 billion from
the impact of lapses of statutes of limitations.

(2) Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expense expected to be incurred
in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

(3) Excludes the effects of potential share repurchases.

BROADCOM INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)






















November 2,


November 3,





2025


2024











ASSETS


















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

16,178


$

9,348


Trade accounts receivable, net




7,145



4,416


Inventory




2,270



1,760


Other current assets




5,980



4,071


Total current assets




31,573



19,595











Long-term assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net




2,530



2,521


Goodwill




97,801



97,873


Intangible assets, net




32,273



40,583


Other long-term assets




6,915



5,073


Total assets



$

171,092


$

165,645




















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$

1,560


$

1,662


Employee compensation and benefits




2,129



1,971


Short-term debt




3,152



1,271


Other current liabilities




11,673



11,793


Total current liabilities




18,514



16,697











Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt




61,984



66,295


Other long-term liabilities




9,302



14,975


Total liabilities




89,800



97,967











Stockholders' equity:









Preferred stock




-



-


Common stock




5



5


Additional paid-in capital




71,308



67,466


Retained earnings




9,761



-


Accumulated other comprehensive income




218



207


Total stockholders' equity




81,292



67,678


Total liabilities and equity



$

171,092


$

165,645


BROADCOM INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - UNAUDITED

(IN MILLIONS)



















Fiscal Quarter Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



November 2,


August 3,


November 3,


November 2,


November 3,



2025


2025


2024


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net income


$

8,518


$

4,140


$

4,324


$

23,126


$

5,895

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
















Amortization of intangible and right-of-use assets



2,085



2,060



2,455



8,201



9,417

Depreciation



148



142



156



574



593

Stock-based compensation



2,195



2,322



1,314



7,568



5,741

Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes



(3,025)



284



(868)



(4,008)



1,965

Loss on debt extinguishment



20



53



52



138



157

Non-cash interest expense



71



82



91



344



427

Other



36



(23)



138



94



404

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals:
















Trade accounts receivable, net



(651)



(937)



249



(2,717)



2,327

Inventory



(90)



(163)



134



(510)



150

Accounts payable



118



136



(85)



(118)



121

Employee compensation and benefits



410



511



196



300



78

Other current assets and current liabilities



(809)



(999)



(1,410)



(1,837)



(5,323)

Other long-term assets and long-term liabilities



(1,323)



(442)



(1,142)



(3,618)



(1,990)

Net cash provided by operating activities



7,703



7,166



5,604



27,537



19,962

















Cash flows from investing activities:
















Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



-



-



-



-



(25,978)

Proceeds from sales of businesses



-



300



-



300



3,485

Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(237)



(142)



(122)



(623)



(548)

Purchases of investments



(336)



(99)



(30)



(597)



(175)

Sales of investments



101



51



20



248



156

Other



105



(16)



-



92



(10)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(367)



94



(132)



(580)



(23,070)

















Cash flows from financing activities:
















Proceeds from long-term borrowings



4,971



6,960



4,969



15,666



39,954

Payments on debt obligations



(3,638)



(6,750)



(7,472)



(18,478)



(19,608)

Repayments of commercial paper, net



(488)



(3,373)



-



-



-

Payments of dividends



(2,797)



(2,786)



(2,484)



(11,142)



(9,814)

Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program



-



-



-



(2,450)



(7,176)

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of equity awards



-



(58)



(1,204)



(3,860)



(5,216)

Issuance of common stock



103



-



126



221



190

Other



(27)



(7)



(11)



(84)



(63)

Net cash used in financing activities



(1,876)



(6,014)



(6,076)



(20,127)



(1,733)

















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



5,460



1,246



(604)



6,830



(4,841)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



10,718



9,472



9,952



9,348



14,189

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

16,178


$

10,718


$

9,348


$

16,178


$

9,348

















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
















Cash paid for interest


$

699


$

602


$

738


$

2,672


$

3,250

Cash paid for income taxes


$

755


$

822


$

832


$

2,589


$

3,155

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.

