A new JMK Research and Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) study says India's solar production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is spurring upstream manufacturing but remains constrained by policy gaps, capital intensity and volatile global supply chains.From pv magazine India The solar PLI scheme continues to draw strong interest from India's PV manufacturers, but delivery remains uneven as operational capacity lags awarded commitments. The overall achievement rate stood at roughly 29% of awarded capacity as of June 2025, with only 59% of module capacity and 14% of polysilicon ...

