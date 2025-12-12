Low-cost renewables provide an opportunity for tropical islands to drive a sustainable, secure and self-sufficient economy. Solar PV emerges as the bulk energy provider, driven by excellent resource conditions and fast-improving economic attractiveness. The anticipated momentum of solar PV in tropical islands can best be characterised as a Solar-to-X Economy.More than 740 million people live on islands that are well suited for renewable energy deployment. Yet many island nations remain highly vulnerable to climate change and dependent on costly fossil fuels, creating persistent macroeconomic pressures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...