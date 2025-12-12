Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
12-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

12/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                         Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
1000000    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;               Equity shares    GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                          (transition) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
7100     Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully   Debt and debt-like XS2183935605 --  
       paid                                 securities 
 
 
5850     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
70000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
69000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
432000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
7200     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
364000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
340000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
1000000    Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 12/12/2031; fully Debt and debt-like XS2067298054 --  
       paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)       securities 

Issuer Name: Republic of South Africa 
 
       6.125% Notes due 11/12/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
1750000000  of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    securities     XS3250317354 --  
       thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       6.125% Notes due 11/12/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
        of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    securities     US836205BH67 --  
       thereof) (Rule 144A) 
 
 
       7.25% Notes due 11/12/2055; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
1750000000  of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    securities     XS3250317867 --  
       thereof) (Regulation S) 
 
 
       7.25% Notes due 11/12/2055; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 
        of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess    securities     US836205BJ24 --  
       thereof) (Rule 144A) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
250000    GraniteShares 3x Long Diageo Daily ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2712623888 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
140000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid   Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
54500     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
93400     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Puma AIM VCT plc 
 
632530    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid              Closed-ended    GB00BRC89928 --  
                                          investment funds 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
450000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
1800000000  6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 --  
       of INR500,000 each)                          securities 
 
 
800000000   Zero Coupon Notes due 28/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like XS2213808863 --  
       denominations of TRY10,000 each)                   securities 
 
 
275000000   4.125% Bonds due 25/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like US29874QFA76 --  
       of USD1,000 each)                           securities 
 
 
85000000   10.20% Notes due 01/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3103532647 --  
       of BRL5,000 each)                           securities 
 
 
100000000   4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each)                    securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
200500    Fixed Coupon Amount Reverse Convertible Notes linked to an Index due Debt and debt-like XS3150699711 --  
       12/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
3121456    3305 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150702440 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
761748    3301 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150700584 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
1197731    3304 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150699554 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
2807323    3300 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150702101 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
1864881    3302 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150701632 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
186308    3303 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150699471 --  
       GBP1 each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 
260092    3299 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  securities     XS3150701129 --  
       GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
95000     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
3468000    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
42800     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
9200     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 --
                                          securities 
 
 
27900     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
18100     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
261500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1860     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
21500     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
2596200    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
4500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
308000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
18807500   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
36200     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
7600     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
145300    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1100     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
19000     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
38200     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
60200     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
207000    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
20000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid               Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
20000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
102200    WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
3000     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid               Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY989 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
56400     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
30000     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid          Debt and debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
3600     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B68GSP26 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
220000    Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2472196331 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
258000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS3135031279 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
50000     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
16000     IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2901885041 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
1400000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
185000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
4800     Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully   Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 --  
       paid                                 securities 
 
 
37000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS3135031279 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
10000     Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS3142919219 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
71000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
6000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
24000     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
7500     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid              Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
10000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
409000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: CHEMRING GROUP PLC 
 
                                          Equity shares 
571620    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                (commercial     GB00B45C9X44 --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
6000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
400000000   Floating Rate Notes due 12/12/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3251563253 --  
       to bearer of EUR100,000 each)                     securities 

Issuer Name: GSK plc 
 
250000 (Block                                    Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 31 1/4p each; fully paid              (commercial     GB00BN7SWP63 --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
19040000   WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                          securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
166000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged;   Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 --  
       fully paid                              securities 
 
 
170000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
7000     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
347000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
946000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 --  
                                          securities 
 
 
83000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                          securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

