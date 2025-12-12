DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 1000000 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 7100 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully Debt and debt-like XS2183935605 -- paid securities 5850 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 70000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 69000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 432000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 7200 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 364000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 340000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 1000000 Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 12/12/2031; fully Debt and debt-like XS2067298054 -- paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: Republic of South Africa 6.125% Notes due 11/12/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 1750000000 of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities XS3250317354 -- thereof) (Regulation S) 6.125% Notes due 11/12/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities US836205BH67 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) 7.25% Notes due 11/12/2055; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like 1750000000 of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities XS3250317867 -- thereof) (Regulation S) 7.25% Notes due 11/12/2055; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess securities US836205BJ24 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 250000 GraniteShares 3x Long Diageo Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2712623888 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 140000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 54500 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 93400 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Puma AIM VCT plc 632530 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BRC89928 -- investment funds Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 450000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 1800000000 6.375% Notes due 08/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3200128216 -- of INR500,000 each) securities 800000000 Zero Coupon Notes due 28/08/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS2213808863 -- denominations of TRY10,000 each) securities 275000000 4.125% Bonds due 25/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like US29874QFA76 -- of USD1,000 each) securities 85000000 10.20% Notes due 01/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3103532647 -- of BRL5,000 each) securities 100000000 4.375% Global Notes due 09/03/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US29874QEX88 -- denominations of USD1,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 200500 Fixed Coupon Amount Reverse Convertible Notes linked to an Index due Debt and debt-like XS3150699711 -- 12/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 3121456 3305 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150702440 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 761748 3301 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150700584 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 1197731 3304 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150699554 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 2807323 3300 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150702101 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 1864881 3302 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150701632 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 186308 3303 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150699471 -- GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series Debt and debt-like 260092 3299 due 12/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of securities XS3150701129 -- GBP1 each) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 95000 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 3468000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities 42800 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 9200 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities 27900 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 18100 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 261500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 1860 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 21500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 2596200 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 308000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 18807500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 36200 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 7600 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 145300 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 1100 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 19000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 38200 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 60200 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 207000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 20000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 20000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 102200 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities 3000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities 56400 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 30000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities 3600 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B68GSP26 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 220000 Leverage Shares -3x Short South Korea ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472196331 -- securities 258000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3135031279 -- securities 50000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities 16000 IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901885041 -- securities 1400000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 185000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 4800 Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 -- paid securities 37000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3135031279 -- securities 10000 Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3142919219 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 71000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 24000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 10000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 409000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: CHEMRING GROUP PLC Equity shares 571620 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid (commercial GB00B45C9X44 -- companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 6000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 400000000 Floating Rate Notes due 12/12/2026; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS3251563253 -- to bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: GSK plc 250000 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 31 1/4p each; fully paid (commercial GB00BN7SWP63 -- companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 19040000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 166000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- fully paid securities 170000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 7000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities 347000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 946000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 83000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 411137 EQS News ID: 2244382 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2244382&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)