The procurement exercise, the second solar auction under Italy's Fer X incentive scheme and first to exclude the use of Chinese solar modules, cells and inverters for projects above 1 MW in size, concluded with a final average price of €0.06637/kWh.From pv magazine Italy Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) has announced the second solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the transitional FER X program, allocated 1.1 GW of PV capacity. The procurement exercise was Italy's first solar auction implementing the resilience criteria stipulated ...

