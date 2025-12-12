Anzeige
Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW LN) 
Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
12-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 11-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1146.1483 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 271572 
 
CODE: TNOW LN 
 
ISIN: LU0533033741 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0533033741 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     TNOW LN 
LEI Code:   549300G98QH2QEP4RG70 
Sequence No.: 411187 
EQS News ID:  2244658 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2244658&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.