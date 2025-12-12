Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WE5 | ISIN: SE0023440557 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L80
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 08:04
0,061 Euro
-6,44 % -0,004
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 09:30 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Increased demand for Quartzene in the defense sector

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) ("Svenska Aerogel," "the Company") is currently involved in several customer projects within the defense sector focused on "dual-use" products, solutions suitable for both civilian and military applications. These projects represent significant long-term commercial potential.

Svenska Aerogel supplies its aerogel material Quartzene® to multiple dual-use development projects. Quartzene® enhances the thermal insulation of technical and performance textiles and improves both the matte and flame-retardant properties of various types of surface coatings.

In defense applications, Quartzene® is used for thermal insulation and camouflage of equipment, uniforms, vehicles, aircraft, and naval platforms. By improving insulation performance, Quartzene® also reduces thermal signature, the level of infrared radiation emitted by an object, and therefore lowers detectability by thermal imaging systems on the battlefield.

Demand within this segment is increasing, and Svenska Aerogel currently has several early-stage customer projects underway, as well as completed dual-use applications already on the market.

In a press release issued on December 1, 2025, the Company announced a total potential project value of approximately 700 MSEK for its ongoing customer projects, assuming they reach full commercial maturity. Of this amount, roughly 30-40 MSEK relates to dual-use projects. The Company does not provide guidance on the timing of revenues, as these initiatives are primarily customer-driven development projects.

"Our material combines several critical capabilities into a single solution, which makes it particularly attractive within the defense industry. Modern defense is characterized by advanced thermal sensors and drone systems, making the reduction of thermal signatures a central aspect of contemporary military equipment," says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO of Svenska Aerogel.

The ongoing modernization and strengthening of defense capabilities are driving strong market growth. According to Growth Market Reports, the global market for military vehicle coatings was valued at approximately SEK 8 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed SEK 11 billion by 2031.1 The global market for thermally regulating military apparel and equipment is estimated at around SEK 11 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately SEK 20 billion by 2033.2

  1. Military Vehicle Paint 2025 Trends and Forecasts 2033
  2. Military Thermal Management Apparel Market Research Report 2033

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Gävle, December 12, 2025


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.