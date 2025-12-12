Upsales Technology AB: Upsales Appoints Kristina Fridheimer as New CFO

Upsales Technology AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North: UPSALE) today announces the appointment of Kristina Fridheimer as Chief Financial Officer. She will join the company on March 2, 2026.

Kristina Fridheimer brings a strong financial background with direct experience from scaling B2B SaaS companies. Most recently, she served as CFO at All Ears, a Stockholm-based SaaS company. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Gothenburg.

"Kristina has exactly the skill set we need for the next step of our journey," says Daniel Wikberg, CEO and Founder of Upsales. "Her combination of solid financial expertise and hands-on SaaS experience makes her the right person to strengthen our financial leadership as we continue to grow."

Current CFO Elin Lundström will leave her position at the end of 2025. An interim solution is in place to ensure continuity until Kristina joins in March.

About Upsales

Upsales is a Stockholm-based software company on a mission to build the leading AI platform for B2B revenue growth. With best-in-class data and proprietary AI agents, Upsales helps companies accelerate profitable growth. In the last two decades, the company has built a track record of organic, profitable growth. Upsales is a net cash company with zero debt, strong cash flows, and has been paying annual dividends since 2022. Its scalable business model is powered by over 90% recurring subscription revenue. Upsales serves customers in 10 countries, with the majority of its customer base in Sweden. The company is 44% founder- and management-owned, with institutional shareholders including Danske Invest, Nordea Funds, TIN Fonder, SEB Funds, Herald Investment Management, and Schroders.

Upsales Technology AB (publ) is a public company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).