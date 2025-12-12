The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)
The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.
|Director
|Number of Shares
|Jean François van Boxmeer
|15,000
|Peter ter Kulve
|111,000
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Jean François van Boxmeer
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board Chair
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|10-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.7595
|15,000
|191,392.50
|Aggregated
|12.7595
|15,000
|191,392.50
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Peter ter Kulve
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|11-DEC-2025
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|13.4668
|111,000
|1,494,814.80
|Aggregated
|13.4668
|111,000
|1,494,814.80
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.