In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China, remained stable at $0.088/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with indications between $0.085-0.093/W, according to the OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on December 9. FOB China TOPCon module forward curve indications for Q4 2026 loading cargoes weakened this week, falling 1.11% to $0.089/W. Q1 2026 loading cargoes were maintained at $0.088/W while Q2 and Q3 2026 loading ...

