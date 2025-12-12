Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Recognized as a 2025 Best RIA to Work For

Financial Planning, along with Best Companies Group, awarded companies that created quality workplaces.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Centurion Wealth Management was recently named one of Financial Planning's 2025 Best RIAs to Work For. Financial Planning partners with Best Companies Group to recognize firms that demonstrate strong workplace practices and employee experience.

"Our team is the foundation of everything we do,"said Jill Grimes, Director of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer of Centurion."Being recognized through a process driven by employee feedback is especially meaningful to us. We're proud of the culture we're building together."

This survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor employers within the money management profession that provide a positive work environment for their teams.

To be considered, firms must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or public agency

Have a facility in the United States

Have a minimum of 10 employees working in the United States

Have been in business for at least one year

Participating organizations completed a two-part survey process. The first part evaluated company policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an independent employee survey measuring workplace experience. Best Companies Group managed the process, analyzed the results, and determined the final rankings.

For more information on Financial Planning's Best RIAs to Work For program, visit: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-rias-to-work-for/.

Centurion Wealth Management is committed to offering independent financial guidance. The firm works with independent women, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, providing support and resources to help them make informed decisions as they work toward their financial objectives.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES AND MORE INFORMATION ABOUT CENTURION, PLEASE CONTACT CENTURION AT TEAM@CENTURIONWEALTH.COM OR DIRECTLY AT (571) 765-1890. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES ARE OFFERED THROUGH CENTURION WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, A REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISER.

Important Disclosures:

The list was published December 11th, 2025. Centurion Wealth Management did not pay any fees to participate.

By clicking the link above, you will leave Centurion Wealth Management's website and enter a third-party site created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. Centurion Wealth Management does not verify, endorse, or imply any affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement with the third party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

The statement above from Jill Grimes reflects the company's response to receiving the 2025 Best RIAs to Work For recognition. It is not a client testimonial or endorsement. The quote is intended to acknowledge the award and express appreciation, and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future results or investment performance.

For detailed information about this recognition, including survey dates, methodology, and full award disclosures, please visit Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

