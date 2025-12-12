EQS-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

Biotech Showcase 2026 Returns to San Francisco During JPM Week as a Premier Destination for Dealmakers



12.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Biotech Showcase 2026 Returns to San Francisco During JPM Week as a Premier Destination for Dealmakers Partnering Platform Now Open for Registration SAN FRANCISCO - December 12, 2025 - Biotech Showcase returns to San Francisco during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week, marking its 19th year as a premier destination for global biopharma leaders to showcase their companies and technologies, build relationships, and make deals with venture investors and partners. Taking place January 12-14 and virtually January 21-22, the event will gather more than 1,200 life sciences investors and 3,200 global biopharma professionals, including representatives from companies including PhRMA, BIO, Novo, Ipsen, Regeneron, and Sofinnova Investments. Attendees can participate in one-to-one meetings with investors, partners and news media, provide corporate presentations, and engage in multiple face-to-face networking sessions. This year's event will again seamlessly integrate with the TechBio and Seed Showcases, offering unmatched opportunities for investors and partners to engage with companies across the full spectrum of life science innovation. Virtual attendees will benefit from partnering privileges in addition to on-demand access to company showcases and session recordings. Access to extensive on-demand programming, including recordings of sessions and workshops is provided to all attendees. "Reflecting the significant uptick in M&A and funding across the life sciences ecosystem, Biotech Showcase is set to deliver a record-breaking year in terms of networking and deal-making opportunities," said Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO of Demy-Colton. "This year we're anticipating more than 300 presenting companies, 1,200 investors and a projected 6,000+ one-to-one meetings, making Biotech Showcase the largest and most influential investor conference for private, micro-cap and mid-cap biotechnology companies, as well as TechBio companies, venture investors, and partnering companies." The 2026 agenda will feature discussions on trending topics, including: Strategic Adaptation to the New Policy Landscape

Opportunities in Asia & Europe

The Pharma Perspective

The Future of Healthcare Access & Equity

The Outlook for Biopharma Financing

AI & Quantum Computing in Healthcare

Investment in Women's Health "With a robust agenda focused on key industry trends in biopharma, and a lineup of exceptional company presentations from both public and private companies, Biotech Showcase has proven itself as the leading platform for connecting innovators and investors across the global biotech community," Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US, added. "Many thanks to all our investors, speakers, sponsors, media and other attendees for enabling these important conversations that help drive the industry's funding, collaboration and therapeutic breakthroughs." To register for Biotech Showcase or to apply to present or sponsor, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ . About Demy-Colton Demy-Colton is a leading life sciences and digital health events organization at the forefront of building networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders. Its unique events facilitate networking on a global scale, including Biotech Showcase, BioFuture, Global Biotech CEO Summit, Executive Clinics, and Demy-Colton Virtual Salons. These events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry's top decision-makers, investors and thought leaders. For more information, visit www.demy-colton.com . About Life Sciences Partnering and Investment by Informa Our mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum, BioEquity Europe, LSX USA Congress, Investival Showcase Europe, European Lifestars Awards, Investival Showcase USA, LSX Europe Congress, LSX Nordic Congress) annually attract more than 14,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 83,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. Contacts Katie Morris, PhD

ENTENTE Network of Companies

katiemorris@ententeinc.com MC Services, Inc.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752

E-mail: EBDGroup@mc-services.eu



12.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News