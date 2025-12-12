According to Inlyte, the tested unit incorporates what it describes as the world's largest sodium metal chloride battery cells and modules built to date, with each module capable of storing more than 300 kWh of energy.From ESS News California start-up Inlyte Energy has announced a key milestone in the development of its long-duration iron-sodium battery technology, completing a factory acceptance test for its first field-ready system at its facility near Derby, UK. The test, witnessed by representatives from Southern Company - one of the major energy providers in the US - validated the performance ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...