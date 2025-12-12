Acquisition Accelerates Growth Strategy by Adding Elssi's Specialized Testing Services to Unimed's Global Comprehensive Maritime Compliance Solutions

Universal Maritime Solutions ("Unimed" or "the Company"), the leading global provider of medical and compliance solutions to the maritime industry, today announced the acquisition of Elssi Maritime Services ("Elssi"), a Greece and Cyprus-based leading provider of drug and alcohol testing to the maritime industry. Unimed is backed by ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of ZCG, a privately held global firm. The transaction follows Unimed's successful integration of Lagaay Medical Group, a global distributor of pharmaceutical products and medical devices, earlier this year, and is Unimed's fourth acquisition under ZCG ownership.

Founded in 1993, Elssi is one of the most trusted high standard drug and alcohol testing partners to the international shipping community. In addition to its flagship drug and alcohol services, the company offers a comprehensive suite of testing capabilities, including drinking water analysis and benzene testing.

Unimed will integrate Elssi's offerings into its award-winning technology platform, enabling clients to access compliance tools, reporting, and health services through a single, streamlined digital experience. Unimed's platform was recently recognized with the 2025 SAFETY4SEA Technology Award for its Medscale Digital Platform, highlighting the Company's continued leadership in maritime innovation.

The combined company serves more than 18,000 vessels, delivering comprehensive health and safety solutions to key global ports across the world.

"This acquisition further expands Unimed's global platform, enabling us to deliver greater value to clients wherever they operate," said Søren Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Unimed.

Adam Pan, Chief Revenue Officer of Unimed, added, "Elssi's testing expertise enhances our ability to provide a comprehensive suite of innovative health and safety solutions and deepens our relationships with vessel operators worldwide. We look forward to welcoming the talented Elssi team and, together, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence across the global maritime sector."

"Joining the Unimed family represents an exciting next chapter," said Panagiotis Stamatopoulos of Elssi, who joins Unimed as a Managing Director to continue leading Elssi's growth. "Together we can extend our industry-leading testing services to Unimed's global client base while also offering our existing customers with an unparalleled suite of integrated solutions that can enhance health and safety standards across the maritime sector."

"Since our acquisition of Unimed in 2022, we have consistently executed on a long-term strategy to build a global category leader through strategic M&A, including the recent addition of Lagaay," said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "Søren, Adam, and the entire Unimed team continue to execute with vision and purpose. We're proud to support them as they accelerate innovation and strengthen Unimed's leadership in the maritime health and compliance sector."

About Unimed

Unimed is the leading global provider of medical and compliance solutions to the maritime industry, specializing in the delivery of integrated medical equipment and supplies, healthcare services, and safety supply chain logistical solutions to clients worldwide.

Unimed is a portfolio company of ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of ZCG (www.zcg.com), a leading privately held global firm.

For more information, please visit https://universalmarinemedical.com/.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions.

ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has a global team comprised of approximately 400 professionals. ZCG is headquartered in New York, with seven affiliated offices, across five countries. For more information on ZCG, please visit www.zcg.com.

You can also learn more about ZCGC, the business consulting services platform of ZCG, at www.zcgc.com, and explore ZCG's technology affiliate, Haptiq, at www.haptiq.com.

