AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 338,849 shares and share incentive awards, and another 253,965 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.
Name of Executive Director
Alberto Calderon
Name of Company
AngloGold Ashanti plc
Date of transaction
10 December 2025
Nature of transaction
On-market sale of shares
Class of security
Ordinary shares
Number of securities sold
40,148
Price per security
US$79.78531
Value of transaction (excluding fees)
US$3,203,220.22
Nature and extent of interest
Direct, Beneficial
