AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) announces that an Executive Director, Alberto Calderon, has dealt in securities of the Company. Following the sale, Mr. Calderon continues to hold 338,849 shares and share incentive awards, and another 253,965 shares under the Performance Share Plan which have yet to vest.

Name of Executive Director Alberto Calderon Name of Company AngloGold Ashanti plc Date of transaction 10 December 2025 Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares Class of security Ordinary shares Number of securities sold 40,148 Price per security US$79.78531 Value of transaction (excluding fees) US$3,203,220.22 Nature and extent of interest Direct, Beneficial Weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from US$79.7000 to US$80.0200 inclusive.

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

