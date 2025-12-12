Axi Trader LLC: Axi Wins Two Finance Magnates 2025 Awards

Broker honoured as 'Most Innovative Broker' and 'Best Execution Broker'

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a leading provider of online CFD and FX trading services, announced that it has been recognised with two prestigious accolades* at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025 held in Limassol, Cyprus. The brand received the 'Most Innovative Broker' award for the Axi brand, and the 'Best Execution Broker' for Axi's institutional liquidity provider AxiPrime.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, shared her excitement for the brand's dual recognition: "These awards are a reflection of our continuous pursuit of excellence. Providing our clients and partners with a competitive edge and driving innovation in everything we do are deeply embedded in our core. Innovation isn't just part of our strategy - it's what drives our success, and we're very proud to see our commitment recognised by Finance Magnates with not one, but two awards."

Kraig Noble, Head of Trading (EMEA), shares a similar sentiment, noting: "We're incredibly proud to see Axi win the 'Best Execution Broker' for AxiPrime at the Finance Magnates Awards 2025. This award is a testament to the precision, reliability, and transparency that define our liquidity solutions. At AxiPrime, we've always aimed to deliver institutional-grade execution that gives our partners a true competitive edge - and this recognition reinforces our commitment to innovation, excellence, and trust in every trade."

Founded in 2007, the Australian-based trading brand has grown from a two-person startup to a highly respected global group of companies, with over 400 staff members from 45+ nationalities across nine offices worldwide.

The latest accolade follows a series of other notable achievements for Axi - in October, the broker was recognised with the 'Best Trading Experience' award* at the Money Expo Dubai 2025. Additionally, the broker was also named Best Broker (MENA), Best Broker (LatAm), and Most Reliable Broker (Asia) for 2025 by Global Forex Awards.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.