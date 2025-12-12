10 Weeks, $1 Billion in Trading Volume: Byreal Redefines DeFi Growth Model on Solana

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Byreal , a decentralized exchange (DEX) incubated by Bybit and built for the Solana ecosystem, once again demonstrated real assets and real liquidity can thrive on-chain. The hybrid DEX today announced it has crossed $1 billion in cumulative trading volume, marking a significant milestone achieved in just 10 weeks since its mainnet launch in early October 2025.

The achievement represents a major validation of Byreal's unique approach to combining centralized exchange-grade liquidity with DeFi transparency. Since going live, the platform has consistently demonstrated that real-world assets and genuine liquidity can flourish in an on-chain environment.

"The Solana ecosystem moves fast, but this is still beyond anything I imagined two months ago. So proud of my tiny tiger-team that shipped something real. And I am grateful to the users who chose to grow with us,"said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal.

Byreal's performance metrics highlight its rapid adoption within the Solana ecosystem:

$1.07 billion in cumulative trading volume in 72 days from mainnet launch Steady spots within the top 10 among Solana DEX by TVL at $10.88 million (Total Value Locked), 30-day revenue, and 30-day fees

in cumulative trading volume in from mainnet launch Steady spots within the among Solana DEX by TVL at $10.88 million (Total Value Locked), 30-day revenue, and 30-day fees Commanding the deepest liquidity layer for XAUt0-USDT on Solana

on Solana Launched the first Copy Farming feature of its kind in the Solana DEX ecosystem

of its kind in the Solana DEX ecosystem Over 18,000 copied positions across all pools

across all pools Integration with 40+ strategic partners spanning RWA, AI, DeFi, and infrastructure sectors

spanning RWA, AI, DeFi, and infrastructure sectors Support for 40+ tradable assets including premium RWA assets including tokenized gold and equities

According to DefiLlama data, Byreal has established itself as one of the leading platforms in the Solana DEX landscape, consistently ranking in the top tier for fees, trading volume, and revenue generation.

The platform's rapid growth follows its testnet launch on June 30, 2025, and subsequent mainnet deployment in early October. Maintaining its focus on curating high-quality assets and providing institutional-grade infrastructure, Byreal also commits to preserving the composability and openness of DeFi.

For more information, users may visit: https://www.byreal.io

Bybit / CryptoArk / Byreal

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844335/image_977099_29706402.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5669139/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/10-weeks-1-billion-in-trading-volume-byreal-redefines-defi-growth-model-on-solana-302640119.html