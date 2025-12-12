Card Factory's (CARD's) trading update highlights that continuing weak consumer confidence has contributed to soft footfall on the high street as it heads into its key trading period. As a result, sales performance in its UK stores was lower than previously expected. Therefore, with the assumption that the same trend continues, management anticipates FY26 adjusted PBT will be £55-60m, some 15-22% below our prior forecast. While the trading update is undoubtedly disappointing, there are a number of positives outside the UK stores. First, the UK sales performance is volume related (ie due to lower footfall), implying average basket values have not been affected. Second, the performances of the other businesses, including Funky Pigeon, are in line with management's expectations. Finally, the 'Simplify and Scale' productivity and efficiency programme is progressing well.

