Studsvik AB: Bulletin from Studsvik AB's extraordinary general meeting on December 12, 2025

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall continue to consist of six members.

It was also decided to elect Anders Bergdahl as a new member of the Board of Directors. The meeting resolved that the new board member shall be remunerated in accordance with the remuneration level decided at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (SEK 236,250), including any committee fees (SEK 50,000), pro rata from the Extraordinary General Meeting until the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

The meeting authorized the Board of Directors, in accordance with the proposal from shareholder Daniel S. Aegerter, for the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve, on one or more occasions, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on issues of new shares and on issues of warrants and/or convertibles with the right to subscribe/convert to shares. Such a resolution may be made with the condition that payment must be made in cash and/or by set-off and/or contribution in kind and/or combined with other terms. The number of shares that may be issued by virtue of this authorization whether as newly issued shares and/or upon exercise of warrants and/or conversion of convertibles, may not correspond to a dilution of more than 10 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding in the company immediately prior to the first utilization of the authorization, after full utilization of the authorization.

The purpose of the authorization and, where applicable, the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential right, is to provide flexibility for company acquisitions (including the use of shares and other financial instruments as consideration), to enable capital issues to facilitate expansion of the company's operations and for general corporate purposes.

The subscription price shall be determined in accordance with prevailing market conditions.

The meeting also authorized the Board of Directors or any person appointed by the Board of Directors to make such minor adjustments to this resolution that may prove necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

