Freitag, 12.12.2025
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 13:00 Uhr
104 Leser



JZ Capital Partners Limited - Change in Director Responsibilities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2025

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Change in Director Responsibilities

JZ Capital Partners Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Mr Ashley Paxton has been appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee of the Company.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting 		+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. 		+1 212 485 9410
Emma-Jayne Warden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited 		+44 (0) 1481 745 724

