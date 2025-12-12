JZ Capital Partners Limited - Change in Director Responsibilities
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
12 December 2025
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Change in Director Responsibilities
JZ Capital Partners Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Mr Ashley Paxton has been appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee of the Company.
For further information:
|Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting
|+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199
|David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.
|+1 212 485 9410
|Emma-Jayne Warden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|+44 (0) 1481 745 724
