JZ Capital Partners Limited - Change in Director Responsibilities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2025

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Change in Director Responsibilities

JZ Capital Partners Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that with immediate effect, Mr Ashley Paxton has been appointed as Chair of the Management Engagement Committee of the Company.

For further information: