ESGold Corp: ESGold Engages Atrium Research Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) ("ESGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will publish various research reports on the Company based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management of the Company. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with the management team of the Company to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $12,000 per quarter and these services will be provided for 12 months beginning on December 15, 2025. Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the capital of the Company. The engagement with Atrium is subject to regulatory and Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About Atrium Research Corporation

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5-year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci. Atrium Research Corporation is located at 906-81 Navy Wharf Court Toronto, ON, M5V 3S2.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America's most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

