TANGSHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - Tangshan City in north China's Hebei Province is moving into an era of speed and innovation. In smart manufacturing, undercarriage blow-off robots, flying inspection drones, specialized track robots, and the Huiyan vision system that allows machines to "see and understand," are developed. By 2025, the city is home to 266 robotics companies, forming a rapidly expanding innovation hub. This is the new Tangshan speed.





From land to sea, Tangshan's strength forms one continuous force. At Caofeidian Port, enclosed conveyors can move up to 9,000 tonnes of iron ore per hour. But what truly sets Tangshan port apart is not scale alone -- it's the integrated journey behind every load of iron ore, from port logistics to steel plants and eventually high-end steel products. Here, the port and the industry are not separate stories, but one interconnected system powering the future of northern China.



At the same time, a city once defined by industry is being reborn through culture and nature. The Nanhu Lake Scenic Area, once a mining subsidence wasteland, has become Tangshan's vibrant green heart after years of ecological restoration. The Tangshan Food Culture Museum preserves the city's rich culinary heritage, while Hetou Old Street mainly brings Tang Dynasty culture to life through immersive performances.



Discover a Tangshan where innovation, port, ecological renewal and culture come together to shape a city with fresh possibilities.Hashtag: Tangshan

