Spanish renewables specialist Táctica Industrial says its off-grid photovoltaic system produces green hydrogen at about €400 ($470)/kW using modular alkaline electrolysis without inverters or grid connection.From pv magazine Spain Spanish engineering group Táctica Industrial has introduced an off-grid photovoltaic-to-hydrogen system designed to produce green hydrogen at an estimated €400/kW using modular alkaline electrolyzers without inverters or grid connection. The company said the system generates and consumes hydrogen on-site through an off-grid PV plant linked to modular electrolyzers integrated ...

