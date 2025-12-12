OTC Markets Group Welcomes PensionBee Group plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced PensionBee Group plc (LON: PBEE; OTCQX:PBNYF), a leading online retirement savings provider, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

PensionBee Group plc begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PBNYF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com -

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee, commented:

"We are pleased to confirm that trading on OTCQX has commenced, as a direct response to investor demand. This reflects our continued commitment to the public markets and marks an important step in broadening investor access to our long-term growth story.

Quotation on OTCQX provides a significant advantage which will benefit all investors in a cost-efficient way. Trading in US dollars offers greater accessibility and flexibility for both new and existing shareholders. Furthermore, this will significantly elevate our visibility among a deep pool of US institutional and retail investors, providing a clear path for prospective shareholders to participate directly.

Our commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value continues to be a central focus, underpinned by strong financial discipline, transparent disclosure, and robust governance. These principles are essential to building enduring market trust and are the foundations of our public markets commitment.

The London Stock Exchange will continue to serve as the home of our listing and our primary trading venue, with OTCQX providing a complementary route for US investors."

About PensionBee Group plc

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with £7 billion in assets on behalf of approximately 300,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them. Each PensionBee customer has a personal account manager ("BeeKeeper") to guide them through their savings and retirement journey. PensionBee has an "Excellent" Trustpilot rating based on over 12,300 reviews.

As a public company, we aspire to the highest standards in everything we do because our customers deserve peace of mind. Our team of over 200 professionals, based across the UK and New York, has one focus: you, our customer.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

