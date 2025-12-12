Anzeige
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 13:12 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

Mark Little

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

Non-Executive Director

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

b)

L E I

549300MS535KC2WH4082

4

Detailsof thetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

Ordinary shares of 25p each (shares)



GB0006436108

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

Purchase of shares - dividend reinvestment

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£13.00 per share

6

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-12-10

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



