Zagreb, Croatia - December 12, 2025 - Tech consultancy Infinum brought accessibility and AI innovation to the spotlight at Shift 2025, Southeastern Europe's largest developer conference.

The team shared practical insights and real-world examples, showing how inclusive design and AI-powered tools can improve digital experiences and deliver real value for businesses.







Infinum Accessibility Lead Ana Šekerija joined Dino Leskur, Digital Product Manager at Raiffeisenbank Hrvatska (RBA), for a panel discussion on designing for everyone. They emphasized why digital accessibility matters far beyond regulatory compliance and how businesses embracing inclusivity are better positioned to succeed.

"Accessibility isn't just the ethical choice. Business and ethics go hand in hand. By building accessible products, you open the door to more customers and strengthen trust in your brand," said Šekerija.

"Around 16% of the global population lives with some form of disability, yet digital accessibility is often overlooked, shutting out a huge market segment. In the US and EU, that number is even higher due to an aging population, reaching as high as 26.7% in the EU and 28.7% in the US across the adult population."

Infinum's AI expert Branimir Akmadza presented an AI-powered customer service bot built on the Infobip platform during an invite-only event hosted in partnership with AWS and Infobip.

Attendees engaged with the AI-powered solutions through several activities:

Explored how combining these technologies provides tangible value to businesses

Participated in a workshop to discuss practical applications

Joined a networking session to exchange ideas on future digital solutions

In addition to Šekerija and Akmadza, Infinum's presence at Shift included CCO Josip Bišcan, Partnership Director Zeljko Plesac, and Client Managers Katarina Skelin Leko and Uroš Krstic.

The team also powered the conference's Welcome Reception, setting the tone for three days of engaging conversations and meaningful connections.

"Designing for accessibility is about more than compliance. It creates experiences that everyone can use and enjoy and helps businesses reach a wider audience while delivering real value," Šekerija added.

Learn more about how Infinum makes digital products accessible for everyone at its Accessibility page.

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum has created digital products that are used by millions worldwide and earned numerous industry awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 400 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

About Shift

Infobip Shift is a conference that gathers the global developer community, delivering interactive, engaging, and exciting content in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. With a strong focus on providing a unique, enjoyable, and beneficial experience for all attendees, Shift has grown into one of the biggest and most attended developer events in Europe, with one goal in mind: bringing developers together.

