Temas Resources Corp.: Temas Engages European Consultant To Support Investor Awareness

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FSE:26P0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting and marketing services agreement dated 11 December, 2025 with Christian Klingebiel of Milestone Capital Partners to support expanded investor awareness initiatives in Europe.

Under the eight-week engagement, Mr. Klingebiel and Milestone Capital Partners will provide a range of marketing and public relations services, including:

Editorial and newsletter marketing aimed at enhancing Temas' visibility across key European investor channels;

Arranging media coverage in Germany and broader European markets;

Introducing the Company to qualified investors in Germany and Europe; and

Other mutually agreed services designed to increase market awareness of Temas' activities and strategic direction.

In consideration for these services, Temas will pay a one-time fee of €70,000. Mr Klingebiel and Milestone Capital Partners is arm's length to the Company and holds no securities of Temas. All public communications relating to the Company will continue to be managed or authorised by Temas to ensure full compliance with regulatory obligations.

Approved for Release by the Board of Directors.

For further information, contact:

About Temas Resources

Revolutionising Metal Production

Proprietary IP. Global Licensing. Titanium & Critical Minerals.

Temas Resources Corp. (ASX:TIO)(CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF)(FRA:26P0) is a technology-driven critical minerals company advancing a dual-business model built around proprietary processing innovation and strategic mineral ownership. The Company's patented Regenerative Chloride Leach (RCL) technology platform delivers significant operational cost reductions - validated at up to 65% lower than traditional processing - while dramatically reducing energy use and environmental impact.

Temas' RCL process is the foundation of its technology licensing and partnership business, enabling global mining and materials companies to adopt sustainable, high-margin metal extraction methods across a range of critical minerals including titanium, vanadium, nickel, and rare earth elements.?

Complementing its technology division, Temas also owns 100% of two advanced titanium-vanadium-iron projects in Québec, Canada - La Blache and Lac Brûlé - which are strategically positioned to feed directly into the Company's proprietary processing platform, creating a fully integrated mine-to-market supply chain for Western metals.

Through this combination of innovative IP commercialisation and resource ownership, Temas Resources is positioned to deliver scalable, low-carbon solutions that strengthen Western critical-mineral independence and create long-term value for shareholders.

