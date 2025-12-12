Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Sol Systems, a national independent power producer (IPP) and leading U.S. renewable energy developer, announced today a new partnership with Gas South and Cobb Electric Membership Corporation (Cobb EMC) to fund a hands-on, renewable-energy-focused STEM education program for teachers and students in Georgia's Cherokee County School District (CCSD).

This latest collaboration marks the second phase of a community impact initiative between Sol Systems and Gas South that ties corporate clean-energy investments to local educational benefits. The partnership will provide an investment from Sol Systems, Gas South and the Cobb EMC Foundation to expand the reach of the KidWind program - an award-winning national STEM education model that helps teachers bring renewable energy lessons to life in classrooms across the country.

"When companies like Sol Systems, Gas South and Cobb EMC invest in local education, they help create real pathways to opportunity," said Adaora Ifebigh, Senior Director of Community Impact at Sol Systems. "By pairing clean-energy investments with hands-on learning, we're preparing a new generation of students to become problem solvers who can lead Georgia's energy future."

"This partnership is a great example of how energy procurement businesses can deliver benefits that go beyond clean power," said Carley Stephens, Director of Corporate Giving at Gas South. "Together, we're helping schools spark curiosity, inspire innovation and build stronger communities."

"KidWind empowers teachers to make renewable energy tangible for students," said Mike Arquin, Founder and Executive Director of KidWind. "Support from Sol Systems, Gas South, and Cobb EMC enables us to reach even more classrooms and give students the tools to explore and innovate."

"Our district is excited to expand this opportunity to Cherokee County educators," said Erin Jacobs, Director of Accountability & Assessment at Cherokee County School District. "The enthusiasm from our teachers and students shows just how relevant and inspiring energy education can be through authentic, standards-based and real-world learning opportunities."

Through this investment, CCSD will train educators, develop renewable-energy learning tools, and support schools with STEM certification, equipping students with the skills to thrive in Georgia's growing clean-energy economy. The program will provide instructional resources that support STEM and Science standards related to critical thinking in context as students engage in investigations and propose innovative solutions. The partnership builds on the success of the 2023-2024 pilot with Gwinnett County Public Schools, which engaged over 45 teachers from 17 schools in the professional learning program, providing the opportunity to educate over 30,000 Georgia students on STEM and renewable energy. Participating teachers reported increased student engagement and enthusiasm for renewable energy topics. Based on teacher feedback, Cherokee County educators helped co-design this year's program, underscoring its grassroots, community-driven nature.

The Sol Systems-Gas South collaboration demonstrates a growing model for "energy with impact" - where large-scale energy partnerships deliver both decarbonization and community benefit. The two companies' investments in solar projects nationwide are paired with targeted local funding that supports education, workforce development, and equitable access to clean energy.

This partnership will help schools equip students with the skills to thrive in Georgia's growing clean-energy economy.



About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With over 7 GW of projects across 38 states, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

About Gas South

Gas South is a natural gas provider with a purpose to Be A Fuel For Good by caring for our customers and employees and elevating our industry and communities. Formed in 2006 as a subsidiary of Cobb EMC, the Atlanta-based company serves nearly 500,000 residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale customers throughout the South, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Gas South's mission is to be the energy provider of choice by delivering exceptional value, service and simplicity. Gas South gives 5% back of annual profits to help support children in need. Learn more at GasSouth.com.

About Cobb EMC

Cobb EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 200,000 residential and commercial members across metro Atlanta. Through the Cobb EMC Foundation, the cooperative invests in education and community programs that improve quality of life and foster economic opportunity. www.cobbemc.com

About Cherokee County School District

Cherokee County School District is a high-performing public school system in Metro Atlanta, with 40 schools and centers, 6,000 employees and 40,500 students.

About KidWind

KidWind is a national leader in renewable energy education, providing tools, training, and curricula to help teachers bring hands-on energy learning into their classrooms. Since 2003, KidWind has empowered more than 50,000 educators and millions of students to explore the science of wind, solar, and emerging energy technologies. www.kidwind.org

