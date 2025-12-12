Energy think tank Ember says utility-scale battery costs have fallen to $65/MWh outside China and the United States, enabling solar power to be delivered when needed.From pv magazine India Battery costs have fallen sharply over the past two years. A steep drop in 2024 was followed by further declines in 2025, pushing storage within reach for dispatchable solar, according to Ember. The energy think tank's analysis, based on October 2025 auctions in Italy, Saudi Arabia, and India and interviews with active developers, shows the cost of a full utility-scale battery system connected to the grid at ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...