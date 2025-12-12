Caseware Leader Celebrated in 2025 Accounting Today Influencer List

SVP Danielle Supkis Cheek recognized among the most powerful voices shaping the future of accounting in Accounting Today's highly coveted annual ranking

Toronto, Dec. 12, 2025, a leading global provider of AI-powered audit and assurance software, announced today that Danielle Supkis Cheek, its senior vice president of AI, analytics and assurance, has been recognized in Accounting Today's 2025 Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting list.?

The Accounting Today Top 100 is a highly respected annual ranking that identifies the most influential professionals in accounting, highlighting individuals who demonstrate exceptional innovation, leadership and impact in their field.?

David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware, remarked, "Leaders like Danielle Supkis Cheek epitomize what is possible when deep domain knowledge meets cutting-edge technology. This recognition is a testament to her dedication as a CPA and senior leader driving innovative, AI-enabled initiatives at Caseware. Danielle's work not only exemplifies the expertise and passion of our team - many of whom are trained accounting professionals themselves - but also advances Caseware's vision to power trust in the global economy by demonstrating how AI innovation is transforming the way firms operate. Leaders like these are helping Caseware drive an AI-powered platform that has the depth, breadth and vision to lead this industry's next era of transformation."

"It's a privilege to be named among Accounting Today's Top 100 Most Influential People - a recognition that underscores the responsibility of supporting the profession through a time of significant transformation," said Danielle Supkis Cheek, senior vice president of AI, analytics and assurance at Caseware. "As AI reshapes accounting, our intent is to help firms adopt responsibly - enhancing human expertise rather than replacing it. Caseware has several exciting announcements coming that will further highlight our commitment to innovation and leadership in this space. We're shaping a future where the profession can advance with confidence, strengthened by integrity and technical excellence."?

Caseware's Continued Innovation in AI and Analytics?

This year's recognition comes at an exciting time for Caseware, building on the company's record year of product launches and industry recognition.

Both Caseware AiDA and the Dynamic Audit Solution and achieved the top ranking in their respective categories of AI Tools and Audit Tools.

Caseware's AI digital assistant, AiDA, delivers significant efficiencies across firms in markets globally. The solution was recognized by Accounting Today for its ability to provide context-aware responses to profession-specific inquiries while maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy. ?

DAS, which is part of OnPoint, a comprehensive suite of applications built on the Caseware Cloud platform, is the only fully integrated, end-to-end, cloud-based audit solution on the market. It is powered by a transformative methodology developed by the AICPA and in partnership with CPA.com and audit professionals from leading firms. Accounting Today judges acknowledged DAS for its revolutionary approach to modernizing the audit process.

In early 2025, Caseware acquired Extractly.ai, gaining two AI-powered cloud solutions: Caseware Validate and Caseware Extractly . Caseware Validate automates financial statement review, performing an average of 450 checks on uploaded documents, with clients reporting a time reduction of 28% in first pass reviews. Caseware Extractly streamlines audit workflows through automated PDF data extraction and document matching, eliminating manual data entry and reducing audit transaction testing time of up to 91% from two to three hours to just minutes.

Caseware continues to invest deeply and decisively in its AI strategy, committing significant resources to build the global, AI-powered platform of choice for accounting professionals. With bold investment and a clear roadmap, the company is positioned to lead the next era of transformation in accounting and assurance.

About Caseware??

Caseware is the leading global provider of cloud and AI-enabled solutions for audit, assurance, financial reporting and data analytics for accounting firms, corporations and government regulators. Caseware's innovative tools and platforms help more than half a million users in 130 countries work smarter, dig deeper and see further as they transform insights into impact. For more information, visit caseware.com .??

