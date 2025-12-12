Institutional Demand for Pyth Pro Increases as Global Investors Realize the Value in Transparent, Lightning-Fast Data Access

PYTH Reserve Enables Deployment of Network Revenue for Token Acquisition

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced the launch of the PYTH Reserve, a structural mechanism that converts network revenue into systematic token acquisition. This initiative creates transparency into network adoption value creation, reinforcing Pyth's role as a key component in the evolution of global financial infrastructure.

The PYTH Reserve operates by deploying a portion of network revenue each month to purchase PYTH tokens on the open market, ensuring predictable execution and scalability as revenue grows. Revenue is generated from four products: Pyth Pro, Pyth Core price feeds, Pyth Entropy, and Pyth Express Relay. Together, these services have seen accelerated growth as institutional adoption expands.

"Global institutions spend $50 billion annually on market data, a sector dominated by legacy incumbents whose pricing continues to rise, despite fragmented coverage," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and Contributor to Pyth Network. "Pyth Pro offers a modern alternative with transparent pricing, millisecond updates, and first-party data delivered across every major blockchain ecosystem. To continue strengthening the underlying network, the PYTH Reserve creates a sustainable economic system fully capable of compounding value as adoption accelerates across onchain and traditional finance."

Since its inception, Pyth has powered over $2.3 trillion in cumulative transaction volume, distributed real-time data across more than 100 blockchains, and served over 600 applications in DeFi and traditional finance. Following the launch of Pyth Pro, which surpassed $1 million in ARR in its first month, the PYTH Reserve marks Pyth's next phase of growth, backed by institutional demand.

About Pyth Network

The Pyth Network is the largest first-party financial data protocol. The network supports over 2,000 real-time price feeds across major asset classes including digital assets, equities, ETFs, FX, and commodities. The network comprises some of the world's largest exchanges, market makers, and financial services providers contributing their proprietary price data onchain for aggregation and distribution to smart contract applications. Thanks to the Pyth Network's innovative pull oracle design, applications can effortlessly "pull" the latest price onto their native blockchain on demand. In less than a year since the launch of its cross-chain pull model, the network has secured over $1.6T in total value. The Pyth Network has been used by over 600 DeFi applications and protocols across over 100 blockchains in over $65B in trading volume and in over 180 applications. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here and its documentation.

