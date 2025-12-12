Anzeige
WKN: A0ESP5 | ISIN: US1696561059 | Ticker-Symbol: C9F
Tradegate
12.12.25 | 14:48
29,995 Euro
+0,98 % +0,290
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,86029,99515:27
29,80530,02515:26
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 15:00 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Chipotle Mexican Grill Rings NYSE Bell Amid Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 12th

  • The Dow Jones is mixed early Friday, following a session where the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 hit record highs. Analysts say the rally's broadening is a healthy sign for the bull market.
  • Wednesday's quarter-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs and boosted growth forecasts for next year, encouraging moves into cyclical stocks.
  • Shares of Chipotle rose 2.7% yesterday ahead of today's announcement that it opened its 4,000th restaurant in Manhattan, Kansas. CEO Scott Boatwright will ring the NYSE opening bell to celebrate.

Opening Bell
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) celebrates the opening of its 4,000th restaurant

Closing Bell
MSG Entertainment (NYSE: MSGE) rings the closing bell with the Harlem Globetrotters

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2844419/NYSE_Market_Update_Dec_12.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5669323/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--chipotle-mexican-grill-rings-nyse-bell-amid-expansion-302640203.html

