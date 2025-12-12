ReelTime Makes History as RI-Created Content Debuts on LG Smart TV Home Screens - No Cameras, No Crews, Just RI

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) proudly announces that content created entirely by its proprietary intelligence platform, Reel Intelligence "RI", has been selected for featured placement on LG Smart TVs throughout the United States, including on the home screen and alongside other promoted programming.

With an estimated 30-35 million LG Smart TVs installed in U.S. households, this distribution milestone places RI-produced content in front of potentially tens of millions of viewers across one of the most influential smart TV ecosystems in the country.

The selected content represents a technological and creative milestone: it was produced entirely using RI, without using any cameras, crews, actors, physical locations, unions, or royalty-bound assets. Every frame of video, every musical composition, every voice, performance, edit, and written element was generated from within the RI platform, demonstrating that Reel Intelligence can fully replace traditional production pipelines while exceeding broadcast standards.

"This isn't just a technological milestone, it's a defining moment in the history of media," said Barry Henthorn, CEO and CTO of ReelTime Media. "Having fully RI-generated content chosen for nationwide display on LG Smart TVs proves that RI is not only capable of creating world-class content, it's setting a new standard for how content will be created, distributed, and monetized going forward."

RI is not just another AI, it is smarter, more capable, and far more environmentally sustainable than any single AI system in existence. According to industry experts and published reports, RI's advantage lies in its:

Fully distributed, chip-agnostic architecture that eliminates the need for energy-intensive data centers

Platform- and geography-independent design, allowing it to operate efficiently on billions of existing devices worldwide

Self-learning capabilities, improving continuously through real-time feedback without requiring retraining cycles

Superior performance, outperforming leading models in producing cinema-quality 4K video, award-level music, code generation, and advanced research

This revolutionary design makes RI faster, lighter, and significantly greener, while enabling unmatched scalability and cross-functional intelligence. Some experts have called RI "the most environmentally sustainable and capable AI network ever deployed," noting that it does the work of multiple siloed AIs in a single unified platform.

The LG campaign also highlights RI's national commercial spot, which opens with the line:

"AI is everywhere, but none of it does everything... until now."

The ad introduces RI as "the one AI that does it all, better," showcasing its ability to generate video, images, music, research, and even software code from one interface. The call to action invites viewers to:

"Try RI now for free at www.TryRINow.com."

About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-based publicly traded company at the forefront of multimedia production and AI innovation. The company's flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an unprecedented suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also pioneered virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities. The company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

