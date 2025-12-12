KVP International Acquires SafePath Laboratories and IVD Research, Expanding Its Capabilities in Diagnostics

Carlsbad, California-based diagnostics manufacturer, SafePath-IVD, to serve as KVP's research, development and manufacturing partner while continuing to grow its CDMO diagnostics business.



MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KVP International, the Better Pet Care Company, announced the acquisition of SafePath-IVD, a leading diagnostics manufacturer and CDMO provider with FDA, ISO 13485 and USDA licenses based in Carlsbad, California. The acquisition strengthens KVP's position as a fast-growing provider of veterinary diagnostics and expands SafePath-IVD's ability to scale across both veterinary and human health markets. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in KVP's strategic expansion into point-of-care and rapid diagnostic solutions.

SafePath will serve as KVP's dedicated research, development and manufacturing partner for its veterinary diagnostic lines, supporting the creation of new tests and technologies that complement KVP's growing product portfolio. With KVP's global reach and distribution capabilities, the partnership with SafePath-IVD will accelerate innovation in the veterinary channel while also supporting IVD's continued growth in human diagnostics and CDMO activities.

"We are thrilled to partner with KVP and look forward to the continued introduction of novel diagnostics that deliver superior point-of-care results while providing great value to both the pet owner and veterinarian," David Lambillotte - VP of Business Development SafePath-IVD.

"This new partnership with KVP brings exciting new opportunities for expansion and growth for all parties involved. I personally am very excited about the future of all KVP entities, not least of all, SafePath-IVD," Chris Lambillotte - President of SafePath-IVD.

SafePath-IVD will continue to operate under its existing leadership team, preserving its scientific expertise, laboratory capabilities and multi-market focus. KVP's investment will be utilized to expand the company's infrastructure, accelerate development pipelines and increase manufacturing capacity to meet rising global demand.

"The acquisition of SafePath-IVD represents a major advancement in KVP's commitment to delivering innovative diagnostic solutions for veterinarians worldwide," said Ken Bowman, CEO of KVP. "SafePath-IVD brings exceptional scientific talent and proven manufacturing expertise that will help fuel our next generation of diagnostic products."

Both companies will benefit from expanded research and development resources, shared technology platforms and enhanced access to global distribution channels. Together, KVP and SafePath-IVD aim to raise the standard for accessible, accurate and scalable diagnostics in the veterinary and human markets.

About KVP International, LLC

Founded in 1964, KVP is a global, leading provider of veterinary consumables, diagnostics and patient care products. Serving distributors, hospital groups and veterinary professionals across more than 30 countries, KVP is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve outcomes for pets and the professionals who care for them. The company is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Learn more at: www.kvpvet.com

About SafePath Laboratories, LLC and IVD Research, LLC

SafePath-IVD is a Carlsbad, California-based diagnostics company specializing in rapid test development, research and manufacturing for both veterinary and human health markets. The company's scientific, engineering and production teams support high-quality diagnostic solutions designed to meet the needs of clinicians and patients worldwide. Learn more at www.https://kvpvet.com/blogs/press-releases-from-kvp/

