CluePoints Scoops Prestigious 2025 Scrip Award

RBQM and AI leader wins the 'Best Contract Research Organization - Specialist Providers' category

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints, provider of leading statistical and AI-driven software solutions, has won the 'Best Contract Research Organization- Specialist Providers' category at the 2025 Scrip Awards.

The 21st annual Scrip awards, which took place at a ceremony on Thursday, 11th December 2025 at the London Hilton on Park Lane, recognized CluePoints for its work leveraging technology tools to help reshape the clinical trial landscape and turn artificial intelligence into human intelligence.

Recently, CluePoints expanded its multi-product software-as-a-service platform to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable data review for its clients. This included the integration of CluePoints' Time Similarity Test (TST) into the Central Monitoring Platform (CMP) and launch of its Medical & Safety Review (MSR) software.

TST empowers sponsors to identify anomalies earlier and more easily, reducing timelines and costs while improving data quality and regulatory readiness. By analyzing audit trail timestamps in electronic patient-reported outcomes (ePRO) data, TST identifies when patients at a site enter data at unusually similar times, signaling potential fabrication or non-compliance.

CluePoints developed its MSR software to revolutionize clinical data review by simplifying and streamlining the medical analysis of study data. The tool includes user-friendly dashboards, data manipulation and cleaning, query management and full transparency over the data history to improve efficiency and communication in medical oversight in order to elevate patient safety.

Speaking of the award success, Patrick Hughes, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of CluePoints, commented: "We are incredibly proud to have taken home yet another Scrip Award. This success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole CluePoints team and the loyalty and innovative mindset of our customers, who use our software to accelerate the introduction of innovative therapies that benefit patients around the world."

About CluePoints

CluePoints is the premier Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and Data Quality Oversight Software provider. We are leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence using Advanced Statistics and Machine Learning to determine the quality, accuracy, and integrity of clinical trial data both during and after study conduct. Aligned with guidance from the FDA, EMA, and ICH E6 (R3), CluePoints is deployed to support central and on-site monitoring, medical review, quality risk management and to drive a holistic Risk-Based strategy in all trials. Coupled with thought leadership and consulting expertise to aid pre-study risk assessment, identification of risk controls and solution implementation, you now have everything you need to adhere with global regulatory guidance. The result is positive clinical development outcomes, increased operational efficiency, lower costs and reduced regulatory submission risk as part of the industry paradigm shift to RBQM.

