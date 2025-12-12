Anzeige
Freitag, 12.12.2025
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
ACCESS Newswire
12.12.2025 15:14 Uhr
MAG MAGNA CORP: MGNC Announces Breakthrough Smart Poultry Technology Platform and Secures Major Multi-Year Supply Contract

New Generation Automated Farming System Targets Industry Efficiency Upgrade; Long-Term Orders Strengthen Revenue Visibility

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / MGNC ("the Company") today announced two major strategic developments:

  1. The successful completion and upcoming commercial rollout of its Next-Generation Smart Poultry Farming System (SPFS 2.0), and

  2. The signing of a multi-year supply and technology deployment contract with a top-tier agricultural group in Asia.

These parallel developments mark an inflection point for MGNC as it enters a phase of accelerated commercialization and international expansion.

1. MGNC Completes SPFS 2.0 - A New Standard in Intelligent Poultry Farming Automation

MGNC confirmed the development completion of SPFS 2.0, a proprietary smart-farming technology system integrating:

  • Real-time environmental sensing and climate optimization

  • AI-driven feed distribution and behavioral monitoring

  • Automated health detection and mortality-risk prediction

  • Energy-efficient livestock management modules

Internal testing demonstrates:

  • Up to 35% improvement in feed-to-meat conversion

  • Up to 28% reduction in early-stage mortality

  • Up to 40% reduction in manual labor requirements

  • Improved production consistency across broiler and layer operations

MGNC plans phased enterprise deployment beginning in Q1.

"SPFS 2.0 is the technological engine that lifts MGNC into a higher-growth cycle. Smart farming adoption will reshape cost structures across the poultry industry."
- Wang Gang, Chief Executive Officer, MGNC

2. MGNC Secures Multi-Year Commercial Contract With Leading Agricultural Group

MGNC has signed a three-year commercial framework agreement with a major agricultural conglomerate in Asia, covering:

  • SPFS 2.0 deployment

  • Sensor hardware and automation module supply

  • Facility integration and performance analytics

  • Long-term operational data service fees

The agreement provides multi-year recurring revenue, with the first-phase rollout covering more than 1.2 million square feet of farming facilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements, based on current information and assumptions, involve risks and uncertainties and relate to the Company's future performance, market expansion plans, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About MGNC

MGNC is a technology-driven agricultural solutions provider specializing in intelligent poultry farming systems, livestock automation, and data-driven production optimization. The Company aims to modernize global poultry operations through environmental control technologies, smart feeding systems, and integrated farm-management analytics.

Contact Information
Wang Gang | Chief Executive Officer
Email: mgncwg@163.com
Tel: +86 178 2350 0944

SOURCE: MAG MAGNA CORP.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/mgnc-announces-breakthrough-smart-poultry-technology-platform-and-secures-major-multi-y-1116888

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
