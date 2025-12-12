Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - New Wave Dermatology and Laser, led by Dr. Bobak Hedayati, has announced its official opening date of January 12, 2026, for its Newport Beach clinic. The soft launch will begin with scheduled appointments, ahead of a public grand opening planned for February 2026.

The launch comes in direct response to a growing need for dermatologic care in Orange County, where demand for both clinical and cosmetic skin treatments has increased steadily over the past decade. As patient expectations evolve, New Wave Dermatology and Laser enters the regional healthcare landscape with the goal of bridging gaps in access, particularly for individuals seeking integrated care under one roof.

"New Wave Dermatology and Laser was created to deliver a higher standard of cosmetic, surgical and medical dermatology," said Dr. Hedayati. "My goal is to offer patients the safest, most modern treatments while elevating every part of the experience - comfort, outcomes, expertise, and care. Everyone deserves a dermatology practice where people feel seen, heard, and confident in their skin."

The opening is expected to have a positive impact on both patients and the local dermatology field by increasing capacity for specialized skin care, including outpatient procedures and modern aesthetic treatments. The clinic will incorporate new technologies, such as the UltraClear Laser, to support clinical outcomes in resurfacing and scar management. Appointments will be offered by referral or direct scheduling, with services expanding throughout the first quarter of 2026.

"Dermatology is about more than merely treating the skin - it's about restoring confidence," Dr. Hedayati said. "My goal is to build a practice where patients feel comfortable, genuinely cared for, and excited about their results."

The January 2026 opening of New Wave Dermatology and Laser marks a strategic addition to the growing healthcare infrastructure in Orange County. As demand for comprehensive dermatologic services continues to rise, the clinic is positioned to serve as a new access point for both medical and aesthetic care in Newport Beach and the surrounding communities.

About New Wave Dermatology and Laser

New Wave Dermatology and Laser is a dermatology practice based in Newport Beach, California, offering medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. Founded by Dr. Bobak Hedayati, the clinic integrates evidence-based treatments with modern technology to address a wide range of skin concerns, including skin cancer, acne, aging, and inflammatory conditions. The practice is designed to provide personalized care in a medically directed setting, combining dermatologic expertise with patient-centered service.

