Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSXV: EXN) (OTC Pink: EXNRF) (FSE: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its Share Incentive Plan, it has granted an aggregate of 4,600,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.38 per share for a period of three years and will vest one-quarter immediately and one-quarter on each of the dates that are 6, 12 and 18 months from the date of grant.

Excellon's vision is to realize opportunities through the acquisition and advancement of quality precious and base metal assets, leveraging an experienced management team for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is focused on the potential restart of the Mallay Silver Mine in Peru. Excellon also holds a portfolio of exploration-stage projects, including the Tres Cerros Gold/Silver Exploration Property in Peru; Kilgore, an advanced gold project in Idaho; and Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany, providing additional growth upside. Additional details on Excellon's properties can be found at www.excellonresources.com.

