Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Michael Higginson has advised that he will not stand for election, as a Director, at the Annual General and Special Meeting (Meeting) to be held on 16 December 2025 in Perth, Australia.

The Board recognises there are three Director positions available and now only three persons are standing for election. The Board now recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the election of David Potter.

The Board wishes to express their appreciation to Mr. Higginson for his service as a Director.

As a result of Mr. Higginson's decision, Resolution 2(c) in the agenda of the Annual General and Special Meeting will not be considered and will be withdrawn. Michael will continue to serve as Besra's Company Secretary and Chief Corporate Officer.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

For further information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277847

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.