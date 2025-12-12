Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Digital Workforce Services Plc publishes illustrative financial information following the acquisition of e18 Consulting Ltd.

12.12.2025 15:30:01 EET | Digital Workforce Services Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Digital Workforce Services Plc publishes illustrative financial information following the acquisition of e18 Consulting Ltd.

Digital Workforce Services Plc announced on 1 October 2025 that it has completed the closing of acquisition of the entire share capital of the UK-based e18 Consulting Ltd. In this release, the company presents illustrative quarterly financial results assuming that the acquisition had been in force since the beginning of the financial year 2024.

The financial information is based on the financial statements of Digital Workforce Services Plc group, and e18 Consulting Ltd. for the periods presented. Transactions between the companies are eliminated. The financial information is illustrative, and it does not include other arrangements or synergies. The figures are unaudited.

thousand euro Q1-24 Q2-24 Q3-24 Q4-24 Q1-25 Q2-25 Q3-25 Professional Services 2 891 2 782 2 258 2 607 2 438 2 995 2 328 Continuous Services 5 123 5 348 5 455 5 685 5 506 5 397 5 149 Revenue 8 014 8 130 7 712 8 292 7 944 8 392 7 477 Gross Margin EUR 2 812 2 969 2 454 2 687 2 229 3 119 2 748 Gross margin % of sales 35 % 37 % 32 % 32 % 28 % 37 % 37 % Adjusted EBITDA EUR 516 381 369 477 -50 706 591 Adjusted EBITDA % 6 % 5 % 5 % 6 % -1 % 8 % 8 %

Digital Workforce Services Plc (Nasdaq First North: DWF) is a leader in business automation and technology solutions. With the Digital Workforce Outsmart platform and services-including Enterprise AI agents-organizations transform knowledge work, reduce costs, accelerate digitization, grow revenue, and improve customer experience. More than 200 large customers use our services to drive the transformation of work through automation and Agentic AI. Digital Workforce has particularly strong experience in healthcare, automating care pathways across clinical and administrative workflows to reduce burden, enhance patient safety, and return time to patient care. Following the acquisition of e18 Innovation, the company has further strengthened its position in the UK healthcare pathway automation. We focus on repeatable, outcome-based use cases, and we operate with high integrity and close customer collaboration. Founded in 2015, Digital Workforce employs more than 200 automation professionals in the US, UK, Ireland, and Northern and Central Europe. Our vision: Transforming Work - Beyond Productivity.

