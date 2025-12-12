Simplify Asset Management Inc. ("Simplify"), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across ten Simplify ETFs.

For the funds listed in the table below, the ex-date and record date for the 2025 capital gains distributions will be Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The payable date will be Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Estimated 2025 Simplify Fund Distributions1 As of October 31, 2025 Ticker Product Name Short-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain

($ per share) Total

Capital Gain

($ per share) Capital Gain

(as of NAV) NAV ($) AGGH Aggregate Bond ETF 20.76 BUCK Treasury Option Income ETF 23.76 CAS China A Shares PLUS Income ETF 2.94 0.65 3.59 10.48% 34.26 CDX High Yield ETF 22.35 CRDT Opportunistic Income ETF 23.12 CTA Managed Futures Strategy ETF 26.52 FOXY Currency Strategy ETF 28.35 GAEM Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF 26.52 HARD Commodities Strategy No K1 ETF 0.03 0.03 0.10% 29.37 HEQT Hedged Equity ETF 32.11 HIGH Enhanced Income ETF 22.63 IOPP Tara India Opportunities ETF 26.44 KNRG Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF 25.89 LITL Piper Sandler US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF 0.16 0.16 0.52% 30.20 MAXI Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF 0.37 0.37 2.19% 16.80 MTBA MBS ETF 0.02 0.02 0.05% 50.36 NMB National Muni Bond ETF 25.18 NXTI Next Intangible Core Index ETF 33.27 PCR Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF 23.75 PFIX Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF 0.15 2.24 2.38 4.71% 50.66 PINK Health Care ETF 36.87 QIS MultiQIS Alternative ETF 14.80 RFIX Bond Bull ETF 40.62 SBAR Barrier Income ETF 26.26 SBIL Government Money Market ETF 100.25 SPBC US EQUITY PLUS Bitcoin Strategy ETF 45.30 SPD US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF 39.79 SPUC US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF 1.78 1.53 3.31 6.54% 50.67 SPYC US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF 43.37 SURI Propel Opportunities ETF 17.65 SVOL Volatility Premium ETF 17.63 TESL Volt TSLA Revolution ETF 1.89 0.93 2.82 11.69% 24.10 TUA Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF 21.82 TYA Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF 13.56 XV Target 15 Distribution ETF 1.22 1.22 4.58% 26.74 YGLD Gold Strategy Plus Income ETF 0.91 0.46 1.36 3.20% 42.59 1 Estimates only include funds with a projected gain of $0.01 or greater, using NAV as of 12/10/25 You can also access distribution information at Simplify's website, www.simplify.us This information is not intended as tax advice; investors should consult a tax advisor.

*Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 31, 2025 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

Simplify is a registered investment adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us/etfs.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF's prospectus or Summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. An investment in the fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Simplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC. Simplify and Foreside are not related.

