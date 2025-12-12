Simplify Asset Management Inc. ("Simplify"), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs"), announced today that it expects to deliver capital gains distributions across ten Simplify ETFs.
For the funds listed in the table below, the ex-date and record date for the 2025 capital gains distributions will be Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The payable date will be Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
|Estimated 2025 Simplify Fund Distributions1
|As of October 31, 2025
|Ticker
|Product Name
|Short-Term
Capital Gain
($ per share)
|Long-Term
Capital Gain
($ per share)
|Total
Capital Gain
($ per share)
|Capital Gain
(as of NAV)
|NAV ($)
|AGGH
|Aggregate Bond ETF
20.76
|BUCK
|Treasury Option Income ETF
23.76
|CAS
|China A Shares PLUS Income ETF
2.94
0.65
3.59
10.48%
34.26
|CDX
|High Yield ETF
22.35
|CRDT
|Opportunistic Income ETF
23.12
|CTA
|Managed Futures Strategy ETF
26.52
|FOXY
|Currency Strategy ETF
28.35
|GAEM
|Gamma Emerging Market Bond ETF
26.52
|HARD
|Commodities Strategy No K1 ETF
0.03
0.03
0.10%
29.37
|HEQT
|Hedged Equity ETF
32.11
|HIGH
|Enhanced Income ETF
22.63
|IOPP
|Tara India Opportunities ETF
26.44
|KNRG
|Kayne Anderson Energy and Infrastructure Credit ETF
25.89
|LITL
|Piper Sandler US Small Cap PLUS Income ETF
0.16
0.16
0.52%
30.20
|MAXI
|Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
0.37
0.37
2.19%
16.80
|MTBA
|MBS ETF
0.02
0.02
0.05%
50.36
|NMB
|National Muni Bond ETF
25.18
|NXTI
|Next Intangible Core Index ETF
33.27
|PCR
|Simplify VettaFi Private Credit Strategy ETF
23.75
|PFIX
|Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF
0.15
2.24
2.38
4.71%
50.66
|PINK
|Health Care ETF
36.87
|QIS
|MultiQIS Alternative ETF
14.80
|RFIX
|Bond Bull ETF
40.62
|SBAR
|Barrier Income ETF
26.26
|SBIL
|Government Money Market ETF
100.25
|SPBC
|US EQUITY PLUS Bitcoin Strategy ETF
45.30
|SPD
|US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF
39.79
|SPUC
|US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF
1.78
1.53
3.31
6.54%
50.67
|SPYC
|US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
43.37
|SURI
|Propel Opportunities ETF
17.65
|SVOL
|Volatility Premium ETF
17.63
|TESL
|Volt TSLA Revolution ETF
1.89
0.93
2.82
11.69%
24.10
|TUA
|Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
21.82
|TYA
|Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
13.56
|XV
|Target 15 Distribution ETF
1.22
1.22
4.58%
26.74
|YGLD
|Gold Strategy Plus Income ETF
0.91
0.46
1.36
3.20%
42.59
|1 Estimates only include funds with a projected gain of $0.01 or greater, using NAV as of 12/10/25
|You can also access distribution information at Simplify's website, www.simplify.us
|This information is not intended as tax advice; investors should consult a tax advisor.
*Estimated capital gains and Funds information presented here is not final; these are initial estimates as of October 31, 2025 and will change based on market volatility, portfolio and shareholder activity and tax adjustments.
ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
Simplify is a registered investment adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us/etfs.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF's prospectus or Summary prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. An investment in the fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This information is not intended as tax advice; investors should consult a tax advisor.
Simplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC. Simplify and Foreside are not related.
