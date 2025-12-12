Anzeige
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: A3CSP0 | ISIN: US37960G4010 | Ticker-Symbol: EZ70
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 15:39
0,464 Euro
+0,43 % +0,002
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 15:30 Uhr
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.: Global Crossing Airlines Announces Annual Meeting Results

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") announces that the Company's stockholders (i) elected six directors to the board of directors, (ii) reapproved the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan, (iii) reapproved the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, (iv) reapproved the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan and (v) ratified the appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the six director nominees, detailed results of such vote are set out below:


Director
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Andrew Axelrod17,600,16995.86%759,4964.14%13,142,203
Alan Bird17,389,07294.71%970,5935.29%13,142,203
T. Allan McArtor17,374,31994.63%985,3465.37%13,142,203
Chris Jamroz17,335,13694.42%1,024,5295.58%13,142,203
Deborah Robinson17,381,10494.67%978,5615.33%13,142,203
Cordia Harrington17,335,00794.41%1,024,6585.58%13,142,203

Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the reapproval of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against/Abstained% Votes Against/AbstainedBroker Non-Votes
17,323,59194.36%1,036,0745.64%13,142,203

Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the reapproval of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against/Abstained% Votes Against/AbstainedBroker Non-Votes
17,143,41293.38%1,216,2536.62%13,142,203

Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the reapproval of the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against/Abstained% Votes Against/AbstainedBroker Non-Votes
17,331,69594.40%1,027,9705.60%13,142,203

Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of appointing Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For% Votes ForVotes Against/Abstained% Votes Against/Abstained
30,907,80898.11%594,0601.89%


About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company's services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe, the UK, and Australia.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact
Ryan Goepel, President & CFO
Tel: (720) 330-2829

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza
Email: JET@elevate-ir.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
