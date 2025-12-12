The Hungarian government says its new HUF 100 billion ($305.4 million) program will support 10 kW home battery systems to boost solar self-consumption and cut evening-peak demand.From ESS News The Hungarian government has launched a residential energy storage program with a budget of HUF 100 billion. Under the initiative, households can install 10 kW battery energy storage systems, with a non-refundable subsidy of HUF 2.5 million to support the purchase. Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás said this week that the program aims to help families with solar panels - or those planning to install them - store ...

