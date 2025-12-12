Pharmaceutical Filtration Market worth $21.75 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Pharmaceutical Filtration Market is projected to grow from about USD 14.35 billion in 2025 to USD 21.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Browse 408 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 319 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2023-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 14.35 billion

USD 14.35 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.75 billion

USD 21.75 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 8.7%

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the consumables segment is expected to dominate the market by 84.1% revenue share.

By Technique, the microfiltration segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

The Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Filtration market accounted for a 24.2% revenue share in 2024.

The pharmaceutical filtration market is experiencing growth due to several key factors, including the growing adoption of single-use filtration systems & assemblies, as well as the rising need for sterile, high-concentration drug products.

Emerging advancements such as next-generation sterilizing-grade membranes, AI-enabled process monitoring, and fully integrated single-use filtration platforms are reshaping the pharmaceutical filtration landscape. Regulatory shifts emphasizing real-time contamination control, data integrity, and continuous manufacturing are accelerating the adoption of automated, closed filtration systems. Innovations in high-throughput viral filtration, nanofiber membranes, and sustainability-driven filter designs further enhance efficiency and compliance. These changes are driving a transition toward smarter, faster, and more reliable bioprocessing across global manufacturing.

By technique, The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical filtration market, by technique, in 2024.

the pharmaceutical filtration market is categorized into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other emerging methods. In 2024, the microfiltration segment held the largest market share and is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing reliance on microfiltration for essential upstream and downstream bioprocessing steps. Microfiltration is widely used for clarification of process fluids, removal of cell debris, and purification of cell broths, making it a critical technique in the early and intermediate stages of biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Its capability to effectively separate larger particles, microorganisms, and suspended solids without harming valuable biomolecules makes it indispensable for producing high-quality biologics.

By application, In 2025, the final product processing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the pharmaceutical filtration market.

the pharmaceutical filtration market is divided into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification. The final product processing category includes several critical subsegments such as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) filtration, protein purification, vaccine and antibody processing, formulation and filling solutions, and viral clearance. The raw material filtration segment is further segmented into media and buffer filtration, prefiltration, and bioburden reduction testing, each supporting upstream and midstream manufacturing requirements.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the pharmaceutical filtration market in 2024.

The market for pharmaceutical filtration is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market, driven by rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, increasing investment in drug development, and a rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. Growing healthcare expenditure, large patient populations, and improved access to advanced therapies in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are accelerating the adoption of high-performance filtration technologies. The region is witnessing strong growth in biologics, vaccines, and biosimilars production, creating substantial demand for microfiltration, sterilizing-grade filtration, and single-use filtration systems. Government initiatives aimed at strengthening GMP compliance, upgrading pharmaceutical infrastructure, and promoting domestic biomanufacturing further support market expansion. Additionally, advancements in continuous bioprocessing, automation, and digital quality-control systems are enhancing filtration efficiency and process reliability. Collectively, these factors position the Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market, offering significant opportunities for global filtration manufacturers and emerging regional suppliers.

Top Companies in Pharmaceutical Filtration Market:

The Top Companies in Pharmaceutical Filtration Market include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M Company (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Corning Incorporated (US), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), and STERIS plc (US).

