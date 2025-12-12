Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "Company" or "Magma") announced that its board of directors has approved the grant of a total of 50,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Stock Options are exercisable into Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.27 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The Stock Options vest in four equal tranches every three months, commencing three months after the grant date. All Common Shares issued upon the exercise of the Stock Options will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four (4) months and one (1) day after the date of grant.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("MGMA"), OTCQB ("MAGMF"), and Frankfurt Exchange ("BC21"), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba pure silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Niñobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of a high-sulphidation and low-sulphidation epithermal system. Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation, and Rio Silver Inc. has demonstrated significant resource potential for a low-cost open-pit mine, with over C$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Niñobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan. The property has excellent infrastructure, strong relationships with local communities and a regional technical team with over 50 years of mining experience in Peru.

