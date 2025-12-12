Multi-year Concorde Governance Agreement signed by the FIA, Formula 1 Group and all 11 teams, securing the World Championship through 2030

Paves the way for a more professionalised sport and represents a new era of collaboration between the FIA and Formula 1 Group

Long-term commitment enhances sporting reliability, global reach and stability for teams, fans and broadcasters

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, and Formula 1 Group, the Commercial Rights Holder, have today announced the signing of the Concorde Governance Agreement, a crucial contract defining the regulatory framework and governance terms of the FIA Formula One World Championship until 2030. This follows the announcement in March that the 2026 Commercial Concorde Agreement had been signed by all the teams and Formula 1 Group. Together, these agreements constitute the ninth Concorde Agreement, representing a major step forward in the professionalisation and global development of the sport.

First introduced in 1981, the Concorde Agreements are designed to promote sporting fairness, technological innovation and operational excellence, and align all key stakeholders around a shared vision for structured governance and continued growth of the sport. Each iteration of the Concorde Agreements has shaped the FIA Formula One World Championship into the global spectacle it is today.

The ninth Concorde Agreement announced today marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration between the FIA and Formula 1 Group, who have worked together to write the next chapter in Formula 1 history, demonstrating mutual respect, transparency and shared purpose between the two organisations. It confirms the participation of all FIA Formula One World Championship teams, including the incoming Cadillac Formula 1 team, through the end of the decade, and provides a stable foundation for the sporting and technical evolution of the sport.

The Concorde Agreement underscores the commitment of the FIA, Formula 1 Group and all teams to continue growing and developing the sport, and to keep driving the momentous expansion it has seen in recent years. The new contract enables the FIA to invest further in improved race regulation, race direction, stewarding and technical expertise for the benefit of the Championship, and means the sport can continue to evolve, providing exciting technological innovation and sporting action for fans, broadcasters and partners, all within a stable and structured regulatory framework. Combined with record viewership growth, a dynamic race calendar, and increasing engagement from younger audiences, the FIA Formula One World Championship enters this next chapter with unprecedented momentum.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said:

"The ninth Concorde Agreement secures the FIA Formula One World Championship's long-term future and I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process. I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and his team in what has been a strong collaboration, building a framework grounded in fairness, stability, and shared ambition. This agreement allows us to continue modernising our regulatory, technological, and operational capabilities, including supporting our race directors, officials, and the thousands of volunteers whose expertise underpin every race. We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation, setting new standards in global sport."

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 Group, said:

"Today is an important day for Formula 1. As we celebrate seventy-five years of this incredible sport, we are proud to write the next chapter in our long and amazing history. This agreement ensures that Formula 1 is in the best possible position to continue to grow around the world. I want to thank the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem and all the teams for the collaboration and determination to achieve the best results for the entire sport in our discussions. We have a huge amount to be proud of, but we also are focussed on the opportunities and exciting potential for Formula 1 in the years ahead."

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251212020995/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries please contact:

Jonathan Refoy, FIA Chief Communications Officer jrefoy@fia.com

Cameron Kelleher, FIA Sport Communications Senior Director Head of Formula 1 Communications ckelleher@fia.com

Sophia Martin-Pavlou, FIA Corporate Communications Director smartin-pavlou@fia.com