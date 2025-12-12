West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - As the holidays wind down, award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong delivered his final roundup of gifts to help shoppers complete their lists. This comprehensive segment provided much-needed "Ho-Ho-Ho" inspiration for finding the perfect last presents.

Mario Armstrong showcased diverse ideas, including collectibles from a popular book series, the latest phone plans for enhanced connectivity, fun action figure toys, imaginative arts and crafts supplies, and top-selling video games.

The nationwide media tour successfully guided consumers through the final push of holiday shopping, ensuring their gift-giving was wrapped up with ease and great ideas.

Epic Cat Ninja Figurines. The world's leading digital reading platform for kids, has launched its first-ever Cat Ninja toy line, bringing the beloved hero from the page to playtime.

TextNow. Get free and flexible phone service all in one app with TextNow - the only free phone service provider with unlimited talk & text, free data for select apps, and nationwide 5G coverage.

WWE Money in the Bank Cash-In Ring Playset. WWE fans can bring the excitement home with the WWE Money in the Bank Cash-In Ring Playset from Mattel, featuring lights, sounds, motion, and two thrilling modes that let the ring decide the fate of their favorite Superstars!

Crayola Marker Airbrush Kit. The ultimate holiday gift for kids who want to step into the world of spray art magic and get creative in a brand-new way!

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. The latest addition to the longstanding Sonic Racing franchise, allowing players to race across land, sea, air, and space while warping across new dimensions.

Two Point Museum. Aspiring curators are responsible for building incredible museums where they will design and refine the layout, keep staff happy, guests entertained, donations plentiful... and children off the exhibits.

