IRAEmpire LLC: What is a Gold IRA & How Does a Gold IRA Work

Gold IRAs have surged in popularity in 2026 as more Americans look for ways to protect their retirement savings from inflation, market volatility, and economic uncertainty. Gold has a long history of preserving wealth, maintaining purchasing power, and acting as a safe haven when markets become unstable. IRAEmpire has released a guide to address this topic.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / With rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and persistent concerns about recession, many investors now want to diversify beyond paper-based assets. This is where a Gold IRA comes in. A Gold IRA allows you to hold physical gold within a tax-advantaged retirement account, offering long-term security and portfolio balance without relying solely on Wall Street performance.

>>Check Out the Best Gold IRA Companies of 2026

According to Michael Hunt, Senior Writer at IRAEmpire, "Financial advisors increasingly point to precious metals as an effective hedge against inflation and currency erosion, especially for retirees and pre-retirees who cannot afford major losses late in life. At the same time, improved regulations and stronger custodial systems have made Gold IRAs more accessible and transparent than ever before."

Find the Best Gold IRA Company of Your State Here

What Is a Gold IRA?

A Gold IRA is a type of Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SDIRA) that allows you to hold physical gold-such as coins and bars-inside a tax-advantaged retirement account. Unlike traditional IRAs that focus mainly on stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, a Gold IRA lets you diversify your retirement savings with tangible precious metals.

IRAEmpire shares, "In a Gold IRA, your physical gold is stored in an IRS-approved depository, not at home. This ensures security, insurance coverage, and full compliance with federal regulations. You can fund the account through new contributions, transfers from another IRA, or rollovers from eligible employer plans like a 401(k)."

Only Work with the Best and Most Trusted Gold IRA Companies

Gold IRAs follow the same tax rules as traditional IRAs:

Traditional Gold IRA: Contributions may be tax-deductible; withdrawals are taxed in retirement.

Roth Gold IRA: You contribute after-tax dollars; withdrawals in retirement are tax-free.

Only specific types of metals qualify. Eligible options include:

Gold (99.5% purity or higher)

Silver (99.9% purity)

Platinum (99.95% purity)

Palladium (99.95% purity)

IRS-approved coins include American Gold Eagles, Canadian Maple Leafs, and certain gold bars from accredited refiners.

In simple terms, a Gold IRA combines the tax benefits of an IRA with the stability of physical gold, helping investors hedge inflation, diversify their portfolio, and protect retirement wealth from market volatility.

Find the Most Reliable Gold IRA Companies of Your State

How a Gold IRA Works

A Gold IRA works similarly to a traditional IRA, but instead of holding paper assets like stocks or mutual funds, it holds physical precious metals stored in a secure, IRS-approved facility. While the concept is simple, the process involves several key components that ensure compliance, safety, and tax advantages.

1. The Custodian Manages Your Account

A Gold IRA must be administered by an IRS-approved custodian-usually a trust company, bank, or specialized IRA custodian.

Your custodian handles:

Account setup

IRS reporting and documentation

Annual maintenance

Coordination with your metals dealer and storage facility

They do not choose metals for you; their role is strictly administrative and regulatory.

2. You Choose an Approved Precious Metals Dealer

To purchase gold for your IRA, you work with a dealer who sells IRS-approved metals. The custodian and dealer coordinate the transaction:

You place an order

The custodian funds the purchase

The dealer ships metals to the depository

The gold never touches your hands-this ensures compliance.

3. Metals Are Stored in an IRS-Approved Depository

Gold IRA assets must be stored in a secure, insured depository. These facilities offer:

Segregated or non-segregated storage

High-security vaults

Full insurance coverage

Independent audits

Home storage is strictly prohibited for IRA-owned gold.

4. Funding Your Gold IRA

You can fund the account through:

Direct contributions

Transfers (IRA ? IRA)

Rollovers (401k ? Gold IRA, 403b, TSP, etc.)

Transfers and direct rollovers avoid taxes and penalties.

5. Tax Rules Apply the Same as Standard IRAs

Traditional Gold IRA = tax-deferred growth

Roth Gold IRA = tax-free growth

Withdrawals follow standard retirement rules, including penalties before age 59½.

See Which Gold IRA Provider Ranks the Highest in Your State

Types of Gold IRAs

Gold IRAs fall under the broader category of Self-Directed IRAs (SDIRAs), but they can be set up in several formats depending on your tax preferences, employment status, and long-term retirement goals. Each type has its own advantages, rules, and ideal use cases.

1. Traditional Gold IRA

A Traditional Gold IRA allows you to contribute pre-tax dollars, reducing your taxable income for the year. Your investment grows tax-deferred, and you pay taxes only when you withdraw funds in retirement.

Best for:

Individuals expecting a lower tax bracket in retirement

Investors wanting upfront tax benefits

Those prioritizing long-term, tax-deferred growth

2. Roth Gold IRA

A Roth Gold IRA is funded with after-tax dollars. While contributions are not tax-deductible, qualified withdrawals in retirement are completely tax-free.

Best for:

Younger investors with a long retirement timeline

People expecting higher taxes in the future

Those who want tax-free withdrawals later in life

3. SEP Gold IRA (For Self-Employed or Small Business Owners)

A SEP Gold IRA allows self-employed individuals and small business owners to contribute significantly more than standard IRAs.

Key benefits:

Higher contribution limits

Flexible annual contributions

Tax-deductible contributions for businesses

Best for:

Freelancers, contractors, and entrepreneurs

Small business owners wanting large, tax-advantaged contributions

4. Inherited Gold IRA

This is a Gold IRA passed down to a beneficiary after the account holder's death. Rules vary based on whether the beneficiary is a spouse or non-spouse.

Best for:

Individuals managing inherited retirement assets

Beneficiaries seeking diversification with physical metals

Be Sure to Visit The Best Gold IRA Companies of 2025-26

What Metals Are Allowed in a Gold IRA?

Not all precious metals qualify for a Gold IRA. The IRS has strict standards for purity, weight, and origin to ensure only investment-grade metals are held in retirement accounts. Understanding which metals are allowed helps investors avoid costly mistakes and ensures full compliance during purchases.

1. Gold (Minimum Purity: 99.5%)

Gold held inside a Gold IRA must meet IRS purity requirements of 99.5% (0.995) or higher. Approved gold products include:

American Gold Eagle

American Gold Buffalo

Canadian Gold Maple Leaf

Australian Kangaroo/Nugget

Gold bars from accredited refiners (such as PAMP Suisse or Valcambi)

2. Silver (Minimum Purity: 99.9%)

Silver is a popular addition to Gold IRAs due to its lower price point and strong industrial demand. Approved options include:

American Silver Eagle

Canadian Silver Maple Leaf

Silver bars (0.999 purity)

3. Platinum (Minimum Purity: 99.95%)

Platinum is accepted in certain IRA portfolios and must meet the highest purity standard. Approved items include:

American Platinum Eagle

Canadian Platinum Maple Leaf

Platinum bars from accredited mints

4. Palladium (Minimum Purity: 99.95%)

Palladium is less common but fully permitted. Approved products include:

Canadian Palladium Maple Leaf

Palladium bars meeting IRS standards

Benefits of a Gold IRA

A Gold IRA offers several strategic advantages for investors looking to protect their retirement savings from economic uncertainty. While traditional IRAs rely heavily on paper assets that fluctuate with the markets, a Gold IRA provides the stability of physical metals with long-term preservation benefits.

Hedge Against Inflation

Gold has historically outperformed during periods of inflation. As the dollar weakens and the cost of living rises, gold tends to increase in value, helping preserve purchasing power. This makes it a reliable long-term inflation hedge for retirees.

Diversification Beyond Stocks and Bonds

Traditional portfolios often depend too heavily on equities. A Gold IRA introduces a non-correlated asset that moves independently of the stock market. This reduces overall portfolio volatility and provides balance during market downturns.

Safe-Haven Protection

During recessions, geopolitical instability, or banking crises, investors often flee to gold because it has a long history of holding value. A Gold IRA acts as a safety net when uncertainty increases.

Physical Ownership and Tangible Value

Unlike paper gold or mining stocks, a Gold IRA holds real, physical gold stored in high-security, IRS-approved vaults. Tangible assets carry intrinsic value and are free from counterparty risk.

Tax Advantages

Gold IRAs follow the same tax benefits as traditional and Roth IRAs:

Traditional Gold IRA: Tax-deferred growth

Roth Gold IRA: Tax-free withdrawals

This allows long-term compounding without immediate taxation.

Long-Term Wealth Preservation

Gold has maintained value for thousands of years, making it ideal for retirees seeking stability rather than speculation. It's not dependent on company performance, interest rates, or political decisions.

Risks and Drawbacks of Gold IRAs

While Gold IRAs offer strong benefits such as diversification and inflation protection, they are not perfect for every investor. Understanding the limitations and potential risks can help you make a more informed and balanced decision.

Higher Fees Than Traditional IRAs

Gold IRAs come with additional costs that do not apply to stock- or bond-based IRAs. These include:

Custodian fees

Storage fees for physical metals

Insurance costs

Dealer markups (spreads)

Over time, these expenses can reduce your overall returns.

No Passive Income or Dividends

Gold does not generate interest, dividends, or rental income. Its value relies solely on price appreciation. Investors seeking regular income from their retirement portfolio may find this limiting.

Storage and Security Requirements

You cannot store Gold IRA metals at home. IRS rules require storage in an approved depository. This adds an extra layer of logistics and cost compared to traditional investment accounts.

How to Open a Gold IRA (Step-by-Step Guide)

Opening a Gold IRA is easier than most investors expect, but it must be done correctly to stay compliant with IRS rules. Here is a simple, step-by-step guide to help you set up your account and start investing in physical gold the right way.

>>Learn About the Best Gold IRA Providers of the US

Step 1: Choose a Reputable Gold IRA Custodian

A Gold IRA must be held by an IRS-approved custodian-typically a trust company or specialized IRA provider. The custodian handles:

Account setup

IRS reporting

Coordination with your dealer and storage depository

Choose a custodian known for transparency, low fees, and excellent support.

Step 2: Select a Precious Metals Dealer

Once your account is open, you'll need a dealer to supply IRS-approved metals. The custodian and dealer work together to complete the transaction.

Choose a dealer with:

Clear pricing

No high-pressure sales tactics

A strong reputation

See the Best Gold-backed IRA Providers in the US

Step 3: Fund Your Gold IRA

You can fund the account in three ways:

Direct Contribution - Annual IRA contributions Transfer - Moving funds from one IRA to another Rollover - Moving funds from a 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or similar plan

Transfers and direct rollovers avoid taxes and penalties.

Step 4: Choose Your Metals

Select IRS-approved gold, silver, platinum, or palladium products. Your dealer will guide you, but the final decision is yours.

Step 5: Store Metals in an IRS-Approved Depository

All IRA-owned metals must be stored in a secure, insured vault. You cannot personally hold them.

Your custodian coordinates shipment, storage, and annual verification.

Gold IRA Rollovers: Moving a 401(k) or IRA into Gold

A Gold IRA rollover allows you to move funds from an existing retirement plan-such as a 401(k), 403(b), TSP, or Traditional IRA-into a Self-Directed IRA that holds physical gold. This is the most common way investors fund a Gold IRA because it allows large, tax-advantaged transfers without penalties when done correctly.

Eligible Retirement Accounts

You can roll over funds from:

401(k) (current or former employer, depending on plan rules)

403(b)

457(b)

TSP (Thrift Savings Plan)

Traditional IRA

Roth IRA (into a Roth Gold IRA)

Most employer-sponsored plans allow rollovers after separation from the company.

Direct vs Indirect Rollover

1. Direct Rollover (Recommended)

Funds move directly from your current custodian to your new Gold IRA custodian.

Benefits:

No taxes withheld

No penalties

IRS-compliant and seamless

This is the safest and most common type.

2. Indirect Rollover

Funds are sent to you first, and you have 60 days to deposit them into your Gold IRA.

Risks:

20% mandatory tax withholding for employer plans

Full amount must be redeposited

Missing the 60-day deadline triggers taxes and early withdrawal penalties

Because of these risks, most investors avoid indirect rollovers.

How Long Does the Rollover Take?

Most Gold IRA rollovers take 2-5 business days, depending on your existing custodian. Some employer plans may take slightly longer.

Why Investors Choose Rollovers

No taxes or penalties when done correctly

Ability to move larger balances at once

Simple process handled mostly by the Gold IRA company

>> See the Most Reputed Gold IRA Rollover Providers

Gold IRA Fees Explained

Understanding Gold IRA fees is essential before opening an account. Unlike traditional IRAs invested in stocks or mutual funds, Gold IRAs involve physical assets that require secure storage, insurance, and specialized custodial management. These additional services come with specific costs that investors should evaluate carefully.

>>Read This Free Guide on Gold IRA Fees To Learn More

1. Custodian Fees

Every Gold IRA requires an IRS-approved custodian to manage account administration and reporting.

Typical charges include:

Account setup fee (one-time)

Annual maintenance fee (ongoing)

These fees typically range from $50 to $200 per year depending on the provider.

2. Storage Fees

Physical gold must be stored in an IRS-approved depository. Storage fees cover:

Vaulting

Insurance

Security

Annual audits

Expect storage costs of $100-$300 per year, depending on whether you choose segregated or non-segregated storage.

3. Dealer Markups (Spreads)

Dealers charge a markup on gold products, known as a spread. This fee varies by:

Type of bullion

Market demand

Dealer pricing policies

Transparent companies disclose spreads upfront; less reputable firms do not.

4. Wire Transfer and Miscellaneous Fees

Some custodians charge small fees for:

Wire transfers

Paper statements

Special transactions

These typically range from $10-$30 each.

5. Hidden Fees to Watch Out For

Be cautious of:

Overpriced collectible coins

Unlisted markups

"Free storage" promotions that hide costs elsewhere

Always request a full fee schedule before investing.

In short, a Gold IRA is a smart investment for individuals who want to safeguard their retirement savings, reduce exposure to market shocks, and build a more balanced financial future. When used alongside stocks, bonds, and other assets, it helps create a stronger, more diversified retirement strategy.

About IRAEmpire.com

IRAEmpire.com provides unbiased research, reviews, and educational resources to help Americans make informed decisions about Gold IRAs, precious metals, and retirement planning. Our mission is to deliver transparent, data-driven guidance so investors can confidently protect, diversify, and grow their wealth. We specialize in comparing Gold IRA companies, analyzing investment trends, and simplifying the complexities of retirement-focused precious metal investing.

Contact:

Ryan Paulson

ryan@iraempire.com

SOURCE: IRAEmpire LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/what-is-a-gold-ira-and-how-does-a-gold-ira-work-gold-ira-investment-g-1116643